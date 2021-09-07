National Women's Hockey League rebrands to Premier Hockey Federation
The National Women’s Hockey League is no more. Hello, Premier Hockey Federation. North America’s first women’s professional hockey league to pay players a salary adopted the new name Tuesday as part of a rebranding to reflect sweeping changes made to its management structure, coupled with an influx of private ownership entering its seventh season and in an effort to be more inclusive by respecting the various gender identities of its players and fans.buffalonews.com
Comments / 0