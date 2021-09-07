Patient Journey to Health Care System and Diagnosis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is encouraging veterans to reach out if they are in need of mental health resources. “In their darkest hour is when people tend to feel the most alone,” said Alisha Fry, LCSW, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, OKCVAHCS. “Our goal is to #VAReachOut and remind the Veterans we serve that we are here for them, they are not alone, and we want to walk with them as they find the hope that recovery brings.”

