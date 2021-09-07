CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Official Trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Arrives

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleList & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. It would seem that Star Wars can't get any busier, having unveiled a lot in recent weeks, including the announcement of The Bad Batch Season 2, updates on live-action shows like Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian Season 3, talk of two new films from Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige, as well as trailers for anime series Star Wars: Visions, video game LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and VR experience Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge - Last Call, and not to mention the announcement of an upcoming open-world game by Ubisoft.

wegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Scarlett Johansson?

Scarlett Johansson is having an explosive year, and not just because of her final performance as Marvel’s resident super spy. Black Widow didn’t shatter box office records when it opened in July, but it did give moviegoers and Disney Plus subscribers their first foray back into the MCU since Spider-Man: Far From Home two years prior. One month later, Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, welcomed their baby boy Cosmo into the world.
Inside the Magic

The Single Most Horrifying Moment in ‘Star Wars’ Was a Mistake

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you undoubtedly know that there are a number of harrowing moments throughout the Skywalker Saga — the trash compactor scene that first brought young Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) together in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the wampa nearly devouring Skywalker on Hoth in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), or the threat of the second Death Star destroying the galaxy in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) all come to mind, for example.
MovieWeb

Leaked Darth Vader Details Reveal Anakin's Tortured Return in Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show?

Hayden Christensen's last appearance in Star Wars III: Revenge of The Sith was something of a bittersweet moment for his fans, who had watched him become Darth Vader but knew there was probably not much chance of him returning to the franchise. After all, anyone could put on the costume and helmet to play the physical character, and indeed Vader has been played by two actors in Rogue One, while still being voiced by James Earl Jones. However, after more than 15 years waiting, fans will see Christensen back in the role in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a new report has added new details around why it was important for Christensen to play the villain in the series.
Taika Waititi
Jack Nicholson
Kevin Feige
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Reacts to Co-Star Speaking Out About Her Firing

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It looks like the dust has finally settled months after Disney unceremoniously ousted Gina Carano from the Star Wars franchise but still, there are people who can't stop buzzing about the former mixed martial arts fighter and star of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian who was fired for her "irresponsible" use of her social media platform. Just recently, one of Carano's co-stars from the show Emily Swallow broke her silence on the actress' controversial firing and even pointed out that cancel culture is to blame for what happened.
94.3 Lite FM

Disney Announces Four New Marvel Movies

Walt Disney Studios has released one of its periodic updates of its entire upcoming movie lineup. Among the many titles — including the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel with Harrison Ford, four different Avatar sequels all directed by James Cameron, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, and several other untitled Star Wars projects through 2028 — there are four more Marvel movies now added to the company’s 2024 plans.
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Convinced Din Djarin Is the “Wrong Mandalorian”

Pedro Pascal had already had a successful Hollywood career before he made his debut as Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin in showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian on November 12, 2019. Notably, prior to his Star Wars franchise debut, the Chilean-born actor had starred as Agent...
ComicBook

Black Widow: Taskmaster Actress Breaks Silence on Her Marvel Future

As with most other projects from Marvel Studios these days, Black Widow set up plenty of future storytelling opportunities for new writers and filmmakers to take hold of. By the end of the movie, we saw a crossover with a mysterious character introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it's one of the few films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the villain made it out alive. Because of that, fans are wondering when and where we may see Taskmaster pop up next.
98.7 Kiss FM

A ‘Lego Star Wars’ Halloween Special Is Coming to Disney Plus

In the tradition of The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror, and coming about a year after a LEGO Star Wars Christmas special, Lucasfilm now has a Halloween special headed to Disney+. It’s called LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, and it’s an anthology of spooky (but still quite silly) LEGO Star Wars stories.
thecheyennepost.com

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+

This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow. 🏹 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” and start streaming the Original Series November 24 on Disney+: https://bit.ly/2XyBSIW. ► Subscribe to Marvel on YouTube: http://bit.ly/WeO3YJ. Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping a...
gadgetsin.com

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser Building Kit

Following new LEGO R2-D2 building set, LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser building kit has been available. Let’s have a look if you want to build the Arquitens-class commend cruiser by yourself. The LEGO Star Wars building kit is based on Imperial Light Cruiser in The Mandalorian, which contains 1,336...
pockettactics.com

Lego Star Wars Battles is coming soon to Apple Arcade

Are you one of the many Apple users that enjoys Apple Arcade? Well, have we got some good news for you, as three more games – Zen Pinball Party, MasterChef: Let’s Cook, and Layton’s Mystery Journey – are coming to the service this Friday. Meanwhile, endless arcade hopper Crossy Road, and LEGO Star Wars Battles are coming soon.
Space.com

Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter review

One of the cheaper Lego kits, we love the faithful recreation of this TIE Fighter model, and the fact that it shoots projectiles. It’s a simple, moderately interesting build, and the finished model is nice and solid. The iconic TIE Fighter is relatively new for Lego; it launched at the...
IGN

LEGO Advent Calendars 2021: Star Wars, Avengers, Harry Potter, and More

If you or someone in your life is into both LEGO and Christmas, this one's for you. The brand-new 2021 LEGO advent calendars are now available. Five sets are in stock this year: Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel's Avengers, Friends, and City. And if you're more into Funko Pops than LEGO, check out this year's Funko advent calendars as well.
Inside the Magic

LEGO Brilliantly Responds to Problem With $350 ‘Star Wars’ Set

Anyone who knows Star Wars knows that the Mos Eisley cantina is among the most important locations in the entire original trilogy. In George Lucas’s original Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), it’s where Obi-Wan ‘Old Ben’ Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and young Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) meet Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), thus beginning our adventures across the Star Wars galaxy. It’s also where Han shot first — but that’s a story for another time.
FanSided

Cavan Scott’s Star Wars: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle miniseries tells ‘terrifying tales’ you’ll love

Though summer is still technically in its final stages, fall is upon us, and so is the scariest month of them all. For Star Wars comics fans, another annual tradition is also on the horizon. The return of the Vader’s Castle series is less than a month away, and a new preview of Ghosts of Vader’s Castle hints it’s going to be everything we hoped for and more.
imdb.com

‘Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales’ Trailer: Poe Checks Into Darth Vader-Themed Resort for Disney+ Halloween Special (Video)

The “Lego Star Wars” franchise just dropped a spooktacular new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ special “Terrifying Tales.”. The preview of the Oct. 1 event, which you can view above, reveals the three tales that Darth Vader’s loyal servant Vaneé (Tony Hale) will spin for Poe Dameron and his team, who are stranded at at Darth Vader-themed resort.
