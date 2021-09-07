First Official Trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Arrives
List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. It would seem that Star Wars can't get any busier, having unveiled a lot in recent weeks, including the announcement of The Bad Batch Season 2, updates on live-action shows like Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian Season 3, talk of two new films from Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige, as well as trailers for anime series Star Wars: Visions, video game LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and VR experience Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge - Last Call, and not to mention the announcement of an upcoming open-world game by Ubisoft.epicstream.com
Comments / 0