NFL

Dan Campbell divulges D’Andre Swift’s availability for Week 1

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season, and in order to walk away with a victory, they will need all hands on deck. On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined the crew on 97.1 the Ticket and...

detroitsportsnation.com

NBC Sports

Dan Campbell declines to address “Internet rumors” regarding D’Andre Swift

Rumors ran rampant on Thursday regarding Lions running back D'Andre Swift. We ignored them until something official emerged. On Friday, something did. A reporter asked coach Dan Campbell about the situation. Here’s what he said: “That’s just Internet rumors I don’t feel I need to comment on right now.” Campbell then was asked whether the Swift is under investigation. “Not to my knowledge,” Campbell said.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Dl Michael Brockers
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Gus Edwards, Austin Ekeler, D'Andre Swift, Saquon Barkley affect Week 1 RB rankings

The running back position is notorious for being one of the most fragile groups in the league, and leading up to Week 1, we have a number of notable RBs in the latest injury news cycle. As of now, D'Andre Swift and Saquon Barkley, who have been on the injury report all offseason, are slated to make their season debut in Week 1. Austin Ekeler has been quiet on the injury front until Wednesday, and his status could be up in the air. Gus Edwards has reportedly just sustained a serious injury in practice, so we'll find out what that means for the guys behind him on the depth chart. All surely had respectable prices during your fantasy drafts, so they're all worth mentioning, as they'll factor heavily into start 'em, sit 'em decisions. We've already updated our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings but will continue to do so if/when more news comes in.
NFL
The Ringer

The Dan Campbell Experience Comes to Detroit

Dan Campbell’s biggest fear is that he will feel he has to act a way he does not want to. That one day, in a bid for respect or approval, he won’t be the truest version of himself for even one second and he will sit down and write some long, thought-out speech. He will sometimes ”calm down” if he needs to get a point across to his team, he explains, and list bullet points, for instance. “But man, I hate that. I hate that.”
NFL
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell thinks Michael Brockers will be ready for opener

The Lions traded for defensive tackle Michael Brockers this offseason with designs on him playing a leading role on their defensive front, but they didn’t get a lot of time to see him in action this summer. Brockers has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury until recently and he’s working...
NFL
247Sports

Dan Campbell dismisses internet rumor surrounding Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift

Dan Campbell dismissed the concerning allegations surrounding Detroit running back D'Andre Swift just days before the Lions’ season-opener against San Francisco. "That's just internet rumors I don't feel I need to comment on right now,” the Detroit coach said. There was a Reddit post on Tuesday that stated Swift was...
NFL
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Football
Sports
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers first half open thread

Just over an hour away from the moment we’ve been waiting for since the Saturday after Thanksgiving. From the moment Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp held her head in her hands while Deshaun Watson shredded the team she inherited just months before, we were waiting for this moment. Detroit Lions football without the toxic, negative stubborn energy of the previous regime. We no longer have to think about Matt Patricia or Bob Quinn. Those are foreign relic stuck in a time we no longer exist in. They are the past. Today is finally the future.
NFL
newsbrig.com

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s initial 53-man roster includes no kickers

The kicking situation was so bad that the Detroit Lions punted on the position, at least when it came to setting their initial 53-man roster. The Lions released kickers Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez on Tuesday, leaving them with no kickers currently under contract. Both Bullock and Gonzalez, who signed...
NFL
CBS Detroit

No Moral Victories For Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell wasn’t thinking about moral victories. Yes, his Detroit Lions nearly pulled off an improbable comeback, scoring 16 points in the final two minutes and moving the ball back into San Francisco territory before falling short in a 41-33 loss. Campbell, though, was focused on the first 58 minutes...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell's news conference: What we learned

Follow along as Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media to begin game week for the 2021 season opener. The Lions host the 49ers to begin the Campbell regime at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field. Be the first to hear and see what Campbell says today, beginning...
NFL
AllLions

D'Andre Swift, Levi Onwuzurike Can't Join List of Second-Round Busts

The Detroit Lions have a dubious record of drafting busts in the second round of the NFL Draft. When linebacker Jahlani Tavai was waived, he became the 12th Lions second-round pick to not finish out his rookie contract since 2007. The other 11 individuals include Ikaika Alama-Francis, Gerald Alexander, Jordon...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is D’Andre Swift playing in Week 1? Fantasy impact and outlook for Detroit

The Detroit Lions should have their RB1 for Week 1 of 2021. Running back D’Andre Swift will be ready to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Lions coach Dan Campbell revealed on Detroit’s flagship radio station, 97.1 The Ticket, Tuesday morning. This news is sure to have a positive impact on the Lions’ offense and Swift’s fantasy outlook in 2021.
NFL
National football post

Lions: D’Andre Swift, Michael Brockers ready for Week 1

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that running back D’Andre Swift and defensive end Michael Brockers “should be ready to go” for Week 1. Swift, who missed the entire preseason with a groin injury, had been a question mark for the start of the season as recently as last week. The newly acquired Brockers took most of training camp off for precautionary reasons.
NFL
