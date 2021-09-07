CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel-Ho releases new album, 'A Time To Die', on NAAFI: Listen

By Christian Eede
djmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngel-Ho has released a new album via NAAFI. Out now, 'A Time To Die' follows the South African artist's 2019 debut album 'Death Becomes Her', which was released via Hyperdub. The new release sees Angel-Ho explore a number of personal topics, from forbidden queer love to maintaining a passion for boundless self-expression. The project will also soon be accompanied by a documentary, directed by South African filmmaker Allison Swank, about surviving schizophrenia as an artist. The film stars Angel as well as their mother Valerie.

Angel Ho
