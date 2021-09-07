ANALYST ANSON CARTER TOSSES OUT AN INTERESTING CONTRACT COMPARABLE FOR RFA BRADY TKACHUK

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe month of September is upon us and with that, we will see the return of NHL hockey in some facet with training camps and pre-season action taking place later this month. One key storyline over the course of the last couple of weeks has been that of restricted free agent Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators, who are hammering away in negotiations and trying to get a deal done.

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the Ottawa Senators have offered Brady Tkachuk an eight-year, $64 million contract. Tkachuk, 21, is currently a restricted free agent as he has played out the three years in his entry-level contract. While his offensive totals to this point don't suggest he is worth a contract that lucrative, he brings plenty of intangibles and is undoubtedly the leader of the Senators' bright young core. In 56 games last season, he scored 17 goals while putting up a team leading 36 points, along with 69 penalty minutes.
