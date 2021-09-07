ANALYST ANSON CARTER TOSSES OUT AN INTERESTING CONTRACT COMPARABLE FOR RFA BRADY TKACHUK

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Ryan Kesler on playing through the hip injury that has effectively ended his NHL career: “It got to a point, my last couple years playing, I hated the game, I hated playing. Going to the rink, being in pain and then not being able to do what you normally do. Your mind wants you to do it and you just can’t do it.” [NHL.com]

