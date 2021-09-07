CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danone successfully prices a €500 million hybrid bond issue

Danone successfully prices a €500 million hybrid bond issue. As part of its permanent focus on optimizing its capital and debt structure, Danone announces today that it has successfully priced its issue of €500 million undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes (the "New Notes"), taking advantage of favorable market conditions (the "New Issue").

Mondelez prices $2.375 billion green bond

Mondelez prices $2.375 billion green bond

Chicago — Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mondelez International, Inc., on Sept. 3 priced its first green bond. Valued at €2 billion ($2.375 billion), it is the largest ever green bond in the packaged foods and consumer goods industry, according to Mondelez. The green bond consisted...
China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices slump

China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices slump

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Bonds issued by heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group plunged on Monday on growing investor worries over the company's ability to pay its debts, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trading. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China...
Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

We will pay you interest on your notes at a rate of 1.50% per annum from and including September 15, 2021 to but excluding the stated maturity date (September 15, 2027). Interest will be paid on each March 15 and September 15. The first such payment will be made on March 15, 2022.
Crypto Firms Still Struggle to Comply With AML Regulations

Crypto Firms Still Struggle to Comply With AML Regulations

The cryptocurrency industry continues to gain momentum around the world, but a "significantly high" number of U.K. cryptocurrency firms have failed to meet regulations aimed at curbing money laundering, according to the country's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In the latest AML/KYC Tracker, PYMNTS reported that the FCA has had to...
CySEC Publishes Policy Statement for Crypto Firms’ Registration

CySEC Publishes Policy Statement for Crypto Firms' Registration

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) published a detailed policy statement on Monday, covering the registration process and operations of the crypto-asset service providers (CASPs). It highlighted that depending on the structure of the businesses, the crypto assets will either qualify as financial instruments under the Investment Services and...
Hybrid working: how to make it a success

Hybrid working: how to make it a success

Flexibility has become a key element in the world of work. Even before the pandemic hit, many jobs were designed to provide greater choice about how, when and where they could be done. Now the notion of "hybrid working", which combines time working from home and time in physical proximity...
China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
Form 424B2 UBS AG

Form 424B2 UBS AG

Title of Each Class of Securities Offered Maximum Aggregate Offering Price Amount of Registration Fee(1) Medium-Term Notes, Series B $610,000.00 $66.55. (1) Calculated in accordance with Rule 457(r) of...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 15 Sep 2021. Estimated NAV. Euro Shares Sterling Shares. Estimated NAV...
Form 4 Energy Recovery, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Foda Sherif

Form 4 Energy Recovery, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Foda Sherif

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This figure...
Form 424B2 MORGAN STANLEY

Form 424B2 MORGAN STANLEY

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. We may not deliver these notes until a final pricing supplement is delivered. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying prospectus, product supplement and index supplement do not constitute an offer to sell these notes and we are not soliciting an offer to buy these notes in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
