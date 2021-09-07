Danone successfully prices a €500 million hybrid bond issue
Danone successfully prices a €500 million hybrid bond issue. As part of its permanent focus on optimizing its capital and debt structure, Danone announces today that it has successfully priced its issue of €500 million undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes (the "New Notes"), taking advantage of favorable market conditions (the "New Issue").
