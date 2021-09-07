InvestorNewsBreaks – Sprout AI Inc. (CSE: SPRT) Appoints Global Marketing Team
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sprout AI (CSE: SPRT), a leading vertical farming technology company, today announced the appointment of its global marketing team. Per the update, Sprout AI has selected MarketOne and Generation IACP Inc. (“GIACP”), unrelated and unaffiliated entities, to assist its investor relations (“IR”) program. In addition, the company has selected the use of a powerful software made for modern investor relations (“IR”) teams to integrate seamlessly with Sprout AI’s existing enterprise resource planning and compliance (“ERPc”) software, known as One System One Solution (“OS2”). “We welcome this well-coordinated select group of companies to our Sprout AI IR and marketing team,” said Chris Bolton, CEO of Sprout AI. “Their level of transparency through easy-to-use software and their ability to provide accurate and auditable analytics will ensure that we remain compliant with applicable securities laws, the policies and procedures of the CSE Venture Exchange and the anticipated Notice 1-519 Promotional Activity Disclosure Requirements of the British Colombia Securities Commission (‘BCSC’), and the requirements of additional future exchanges that may list Sprout AI. This combination of providers will also support our investor relations and marketing program in a significant way.”www.streetinsider.com
