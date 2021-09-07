InvestorNewsBreaks – Sprout AI Inc. (CSE: SPRT) Appoints Global Marketing Team

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC), an emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, has announced a sales service agreement with Velvet Management Inc, Canada’s leading cannabis sales agency. BVNNF’s partnership with the agency will be key as BevCanna focuses on building national brand awareness and increases its sales penetration. A premier full-service cannabis marketing agency, Velvet Management has built a reputation for representing Canadian Licensed Producers and others to both government buyers and private retailers; the agency’s list of clients include the Valens Company (TSX: VLNS), Citizen Stash, The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF), Harvest One (TSX.V: HVT) and Collective Project. According to the announcement, Velvet will be BevCanna’s “feet on the street” retail sales force across Canada, representing BevCanna’s house brands as well as Keef Brands, its award-winning partner and no. 1-selling U.S. beverage brand. In fact, Velvet has already offered presales of the soon-to-launch Keef Brands across key markets and is focused on building awareness and delivering marketing information and trade tools to retailers that are designed to enhance sales of BevCanna products. “Engaging Velvet, a leading agency in the Canadian market, will accelerate our sales penetration nationally and build awareness through their substantial network of retailers,” said BevCanna president Melise Panetta in the press release. “Velvet has already begun to pre-sell BevCanna products in key provinces including Ontario, Canada’s largest market for cannabis products. And as we launch the Keef brand across the country, Velvet will expand our reach into a wider range of retailers in each province.”

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO