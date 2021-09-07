CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

September 11 attacks: Tyrone great Peter Canavan recalls loss of cousin Sean

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix days out from the county final, there wasn't much else being talked about in south Tyrone. Rivals Carrickmore and Errigal Ciaran had made it to the showpiece, pitting the then 12-time county champions against the holders, for whom Peter Canavan stood tall in the prime of a legendary career.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
punditarena.com

Peter Canavan is surprised by calls for Peter Keane to be sacked as Kerry manager

Peter Canavan has admitted that he was surprised to see calls for Peter Keane to step down as Kerry manager following the Kingdom’s loss to Tyrone. Tyrone caused a great upset in their semi-final with a one-point win against Kerry, who were favoured to win their first All-Ireland football title since 2014 from early on this season.
WORLD
Red Bluff Daily News

Canine heroes of the September 11 attacks

It is hard to believe that next week 20 years will have passed since the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. It will be hard for our youth, the ones not yet born or too young to remember, to comprehend the magnitude of that Tuesday. Nearly 3,000 people died in New York City, at the Pentagon and in a Pennsylvania field on that fateful day, in what was the deadliest act of terrorism in the history of this nation.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Yes Weekly

Survivor recalls Sept. 11 attack

(This article originally ran in the Jamestown News Sept. 8, 2010.) On Sept. 11, Tad Tadlock won’t be glued to the television watching recaps, nor will he be reading about the 2001 terrorist attacks or attending memorial services. He doesn’t need reminders. He was there. And except for a few...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown and Liz React to Pregnancy Rumors After ‘Baby Brother’ Post Fuels Rumors

Expanding the family! Ed “Big Ed” Brown‘s partner, Liz, mentioned a new addition, but it turns out “baby brother” isn’t a human sibling. “We are welcoming 4 paws coming,” the restaurant manager, 28, explained in a statement to In Touch on Tuesday, September 14. “[My daughter] has been asking for a sibling and I told her we could get a dog instead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode "Arachnids in the UK," has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn't contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear's friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
93.1 WZAK

Lenient Judge Gives Sympathetic Sentence To ‘Brainwashed’ Racist Hate Crime Convict Who Broke Black Man’s Jaw

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. On April 15, 2018, two white men, 30-year-old Dusty Leo and 37-year-old Maurice Diggins, were outside a bar in Portland, Oregon, when Diggins spotted a Black man and punched him in the face breaking his jaw while shouting racial slurs at him. After that, the two white men drove to Biddeford and stopped at a 7-Eleven where Diggins randomly confronted another Black man and Leo approached him from behind and broke his jaw as well.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Woman shares what a New York City apartment is like when you are ‘not a squillionaire’ in viral TikTok

A woman has given an honest tour of her New York City apartment, describing what it is like to live on the Upper East Side of Manhattan when you are “not a squillionaire”.Taryn Delanie, who goes by the username @taryntino21 on TikTok, shared the candid review of her apartment in July, in which she revealed that some of the realities of living in her Upper East Side home are unusable cabinets and slow water heaters.“What it’s like to live on the fabulous Upper East Side when you’re not a squillionaire,” Delanie began the video, which she set to the opening...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Rachael Ray on Her Home Being Destroyed by Fire and Losing “a Huge Part of the Physical Evidence That We Exist”

On Aug. 9, 2020, Rachael Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York, was reduced to ashes in a blaze that began in a chimney and quickly consumed the structure. Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, who’d been filming her syndicated series there during the pandemic, were at home when a passing neighbor alerted them that their roof was on fire. Quickly evacuating, they saw a lifetime’s worth of memories go up in smoke. “We lost a huge part of the physical evidence that we exist, all of the things we had created — paintings and pictures and music, plus everything we...
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#September 11 Attacks#Football#Sportsound#Holy Trinity College#The World Trade Center#American Airlines#Canavans#Time
The Independent

Fiance of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito says he ‘hopes’ she can be found

The fiance of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito has broken his silence on her disappearance, issuing a statement through his lawyer to say he hopes the search for her is “successful”.Ms Petito, 22, of Long Island, hasn’t been seen since she checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel on August 24 with her partner Brian Laundrie. Her last known whereabouts was the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Mr Laundrie returned alone to his home to North Point, Florida, and the couple’s van was seized by law enforcement at the weekend. The family refused to allow him to speak to...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Missing woman Gabby Petito's Instagram account reappears after company temporarily removes profile

The Instagram account belonging to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Sept. 11, appeared to be down temporarily on Wednesday morning before it reappeared. Her account under the username "gabspetito," which has over 46,000 followers, led to a blank page early Wednesday before it reappeared around 10 a.m. EDT and was visible to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
codelist.biz

“Blind with anger”: Amber Heard’s ex-assistant unpacks

Amber Heard (33) has been accused again of attacking someone! This news does not come as a surprise, as the actress has already been accused of domestic violence by her ex-husband Johnny Depp (56). Conversely, she also charged the Caribbean actors with the curse of the same offense. The new allegation comes from Kate James, the actress’s former assistant. She accuses her of having verbally attacked her many times!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy