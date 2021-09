A man is facing second degree assault and an attempted murder charge on his stepfather when an altercation allegedly occurred after an argument over sprinklers. According to the Greeley Tribune, 44 year-old Clinton Piel, who was living with his mom and stepfather returned home one night and had a big argument with her husband (Clinton's stepfather) about sprinklers. The argument quickly escalated into something more violent, according to the report, as Piel allegedly grabbed a steak knife and thrusted it downwards into his step father's shoulder, withdrew the knife and then acted as if he was going to stab him again. The couple fled the scene after the stabbing.

EVANS, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO