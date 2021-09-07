Stifel Nabs Four UBS FAs in New York

Stifel Nicolaus & Co. has nabbed wirehouse teams in Florida and Pennsylvania as it looks to jumpstart a slow first half for veteran broker recruiting in 2021. In the larger of the moves, a UBS Wealth Management USA team with $3.85 million in revenue and $470 million in client assets joined Stifel in Ft. Myers, Florida on Monday, a spokesman for the St. Louis-based broker-dealer confirmed. The group includes advisors David J. Moreland, Jason T. Scoggins, William (Bill) C. White III, and Will H. White and will keep the same name, Genesis Wealth Management, that they had used at UBS.

