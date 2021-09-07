Stifel Nabs Four UBS FAs in New York
Four UBS financial advisors jumped ship for Stifel Financial while two of their colleagues stayed behind, according to news reports. Kenneth Chapin, his son Greg Chapin, Stephen Barbera and Alan Cohen— who collectively had $764 million in client assets — joined Stifel in New York as CBC Wealth Management Group, Barron’s writes. Meanwhile, brothers Raymond and Dominick Minicucci are staying with UBS, according to the publication.financialadvisoriq.com
