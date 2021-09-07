CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Today in History: Today is Tuesday, Sept. 7, the 250th day of 2021.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199C0c_0boreRl400
In 1936, rock-and-roll legend Buddy Holly was born Charles Hardin Holley in Lubbock, Texas.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 7, 1977, the Panama Canal treaties, calling for the U.S. to eventually turn over control of the waterway to Panama, were signed in Washington by President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos (toh-REE’-hohs).

On this date:

In 1812, the Battle of Borodino took place as French troops clashed with Russian forces outside Moscow. (The battle, ultimately won by Russia, was commemorated by composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky with his “1812 Overture.”)

In 1936, rock-and-roll legend Buddy Holly was born Charles Hardin Holley in Lubbock, Texas.

In 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.

In 1972, the International Olympic Committee banned Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett of the U.S. from further competition for talking to each other on the victory stand in Munich during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” after winning the gold and silver medals in the 400-meter run.

In 1986, Desmond Tutu was installed as the first Black clergyman to lead the Anglican Church in southern Africa.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.

In 2005, police and soldiers went house to house in New Orleans to try to coax the last stubborn holdouts into leaving the city shattered by Hurricane Katrina.

In 2007, Osama bin Laden appeared in a video for the first time in three years, telling Americans they should convert to Islam if they wanted the war in Iraq to end.

In 2008, troubled mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed in government conservatorship.

In 2015, Hillary Clinton, interviewed by The Associated Press during a campaign swing through Iowa, said she did not need to apologize for using a private email account and server while at the State Department because “what I did was allowed.”

In 2017, one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico struck off the country’s southern coast, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing at least 90 people. (A deadlier quake would strike central Mexico nearly two weeks later.)

In 2019, President Donald Trump said he had canceled a secret weekend meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan leaders, just days before the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, after a bombing in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

Ten years ago: The latest in a series of Republican presidential debates brought together Mitt Romney, Michele Bachmann, Rick Perry, Herman Cain, Newt Gingrich, Jon Huntsman, Ron Paul, and Rick Santorum in Simi Valley, California. A private Russian jet carrying a top ice hockey team slammed into a riverbank moments after takeoff from the airport near the western city of Yaroslavl, killing 44 people. (Investigators blamed pilot error.)

Five years ago: In back-to-back appearances, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton confronted their perceived weaknesses during a national security forum in New York, with Clinton, who went first, arguing that her email practices did not expose questionable judgment while Trump defended his preparedness to be commander in chief. President Barack Obama, during a visit to Laos, pledged to help to clear away the 80 million unexploded bombs the U.S. dropped on the Southeast Asian country decades earlier.

One year ago: Many big Labor Day gatherings were canceled across the U.S. as health authorities pleaded with people to keep their distance from others so as not to cause another surge in coronavirus cases like the one that followed Memorial Day. The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, announced that Yvette Gentry would serve as interim police chief; she was the first Black woman to lead the department, which had been heavily criticized since officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor in March. India’s increasing coronavirus caseload made the Asian giant the world’s second-worst-hit country behind the United States. About 80% of the small eastern Washington farming town of Malden was leveled by flames from a fast-moving wildfire.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 91. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 78. Singer Alfa Anderson (Chic) is 75. Actor Susan Blakely is 73. Rock musician Dennis Thompson (MC5) is 73. Actor Julie Kavner is 71.

Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 70. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 68. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 67. Actor Michael Emerson is 67. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 65. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 65. Singer Margot Chapman is 64. Actor J. Smith-Cameron is 64. Actor W. Earl Brown is 58. Actor Toby Jones is 55. Actor-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 54. Model-actor Angie Everhart is 52. Actor Diane Farr is 52. Country singer Butter (Trailer Choir) is 51. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen is 51. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 51. Rock musician Chad Sexton (311) is 51. Actor Shannon Elizabeth is 48. Actor Oliver Hudson is 45. Actor Devon Sawa (SAH’-wuh) is 43. Actor JD Pardo is 42. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (TV: “Code Black”) is 37. Actor Alyssa Diaz (TV: “Ray Donovan”; “Zoo”) is 36. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 35. Actor Evan Rachel Wood is 34. Actor Jonathan Majors is 32. Actor Ian Chen (TV: “Fresh Off the Boat”) is 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Morganton News Herald

Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man who is the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States has marked his 112th birthday. Lawrence Brooks celebrated Sunday with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National World War II Museum, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. He also received greetings from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who tweeted, "Mr. Brooks, the entire state of Louisiana thanks you for your service and we all wish you a joyous birthday."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ncadvertiser.com

Commentary: Michael Reagan - While America mourns, the Taliban celebrate

As the country sadly marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on Saturday, I was thinking about where America was 20 years ago and where it’s headed. In the weeks and months following the deaths of nearly 3,000 Americans at the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Americans were united in a way it’s hard to imagine today.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Washington Post

Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country, his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angie Everhart
Person
Rick Perry
Person
Wayne Collett
Person
Chrissie Hynde
Person
Michael Emerson
Person
Corbin Bernsen
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Boston Globe

Let’s get real about Robert E. Lee and slavery

Was he a hero, a traitor, an abolitionist, or a slave whipper?. People in Richmond, Va., clapped and cheered on Wednesday as a huge bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its place of honor on Monument Avenue. “Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!” they chanted. But around...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Floridians who have died of coronavirus: 'All those orphaned ferrets, it's a shame'

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who once choked up on the air over the death of a lion, sparked outrage after mocking Floridians on Monday who have died of COVID-19. "This is an interesting statistic. COVID deaths have proven to be much higher in states that voted for Trump," he said during his monologue. "Of the 54,000 Americans who died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame."
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Debates#Panamanian#French#Russian#Nazi#The Anglican Church#Americans#Islam#Fannie Mae#Freddie Mac#The Associated Press#The State Department#Taliban#Afghan#Republican#Southeast Asian#Rock#Heartbreakers
POLITICO

Melania Trump ‘will be right there’ if Donald Trump runs again

The former first lady is not enamored with national politics — she reportedly fell asleep before Trump’s remarks on election night — but would support a ‘24 bid. As former President Donald Trump criss-crosses the country to push his MAGA brand, his wife Melania Trump has shown little sign that she harbors enthusiasm to dive back into politics. But those close to the family say the former first lady would support her husband should he make another run at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
India
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: 4 Chinese warships off Alaskan coast; US military releases photos

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships traveled within 46 miles of Alaska’s Aleutian Island coast last month and were photographed by U.S. Coast Guard images released on Sunday. The images, taken by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, spotted the Chinese ships on Aug. 30 inside the U.S. exclusive economic...
MILITARY
Axios

"Big Lie" hits California recall election

The "Big Lie," a falsehood peddled by Donald Trump that the 2020 election was "stolen," is now being peddled by conservative figures amid other down-ballot elections, most notably, the California recall election. Why it matters: Now that the precedent has been set, some conservatives will likely use unfounded allegations of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Baby of Fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum is Born

The photos above are from Jiennah Crayton's Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning at 4am these photos had been shared over 5000 times. Hundreds of well wishes had poured in. It has been almost one month since he was killed by a suicide bomber. Now fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson’s baby has been born.
WYOMING STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy