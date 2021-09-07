CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Ally's (DGLY) Healthcare Unit Announces Second Acquisition and Letter of Intent for Additional Acquisitions

 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announces that its new healthcare subsidiary, Nobility Healthcare, LLC, has acquired a second medical billing company located in the Midwest with annual revenues of approximately $3.0 million. This closely-held company was founded over 48 years ago and provides revenue cycle management services (RCM) for over 40 clients who are located chiefly in the Midwest and practice in diverse specialties, including radiology, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, internal medicine and cardiology. It also has developed software systems for comprehensive practice management and government-certified EHR (electronic health records).

