NBA 2K22 Brings Bicycle Races, Rapping to PS5's City

With September just around the corner, the seasons have just started. It is also the month of the new course for sports simulators, which premiere their annual installments. NBA 2K22 does not miss its appointment and will go on sale very soon, in early September, although it has not been shown too much yet. gameplay. Be that as it may, 2K Games has shared a trailer for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions (the PC version is a previous generation version), which you can see below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO