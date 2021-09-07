CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA 2K22 Brings Bicycle Races, Rapping to PS5's City

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: You can find out more about NBA 2K22's updated City in this article, which explains how it's effectively becoming an open world RPG this year. Original Story: The long-awaited trailer for NBA 2K22’s new City has finally arrived, and it looks a lot busier than its predecessor. As you explore the online sandbox, you’ll be able to complete quests to progress the storyline, compete in minigames like bicycle races, and, of course, ball. 2K Sports had previously said that you’ll be able to take on side-activities, like fashion designing and record producing, and we get a glimpse of that, too.

