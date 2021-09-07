Arthur Vining Davis Foundations Awards Belmont University $200,000 ‘Purpose’ Grant
With the generous support of the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations (AVDF), Belmont University will initiate a new multi-pronged approach to further embed the concept and personal discovery of purpose into students’ curricular and co-curricular experiences. The $200,000 AVDF grant will support intentional programming, workshops, an alumni mentoring program and a University-wide Spring 2022 course, all designed to aid students in discovering purpose in their current studies and future vocations. Belmont Vice President for Transformative Innovation, Character, & Purpose Dr. Amy Crook wrote the grant proposal and will oversee the implementation of grant-funded initiatives on campus along with an interdisciplinary faculty task force.news.belmont.edu
