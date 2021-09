LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Three Oklahoma sheriffs issued statements on social media saying that they will not require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, Logan County Sheriff’s Office posted Sheriff’s Damon Devereaux’s statement on the department’s official Facebook page. Devereaux said that they have seen an unprecedented amount of division, hate and contention among Americans since the beginning of the pandemic, which has become more intense since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO