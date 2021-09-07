People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSales Agent, Commercial Division at Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper Realtors. A Louisiana native, Tyler Fleming was born in New Orleans but moved to Boerne in 1997. There he met Michael Giddens who gave him his first job, stripping old paint off a copper bar. Tyler attended the University of Texas and went on to receive his Bachelors degree from Texas State University as a double major in Public Administration and Business Administration. Tyler is proud to be engaged in the San Antonio community having served on the Board of KLRN, a member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and a graduate of the Alexander Briseno Leadership Development Program. Tyler’s entrepreneurial spirit and love for commercial development perfectly dovetailed into a career in real estate. His vast knowledge of construction, city growth, and commercial projects at the city and county level work to the benefit of all his clients. Tyler is excited to join Michael Giddens and the Commercial sales team with Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS®.

