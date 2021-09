Over the past few weeks we have seen a Bitcoin rally into the news that the authoritarian leader of El Salvador would make Bitcoin a national currency, along with the US dollar, forcing businesses inside his country to take Bitcoin even if they don’t want to. It’s going to be a nightmare for many of them and a loss of choice and freedom for them too, but what is important for markets is that traders tend to buy into news ahead of time and then sell it when it comes out.

