Aunt Arrested After Her Niece and Nephew’s Bodies Were Found in Her Car

BELMONT, N.H. (CBS) — A death investigation is underway in Belmont, New Hampshire, where authorities say the body of a 28-year-old woman was found in a garbage truck Thursday. Jessica Lurvey’s body was discovered at a transfer station in town after arriving in the truck. She was found when contents from the garbage truck were being removed and separated, officials said. “The investigation into the circumstances of Ms. Lurvey’s death is ongoing,” Attorney General John Formella said in a statement along with the state police colonel and Belmont police chief. “However, at this time there is nothing suspicious about her death.” The deputy chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy, but the cause and manner of death are still pending. Police said they did not expect to release any further information at this time.

BELMONT, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO