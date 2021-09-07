No order minimums or delivery fee? No problem, says 1520
Less than a year after jumping onto the fledgling instant grocery delivery scene in New York City, the founders of 1520 like what they see. The company has steadily expanded its coverage of the nation's largest city since beginning operations at the start of 2021, helped by a high-profile ad campaign on the city's streets and subway system. And while 1520 faces formidable competition from brick-and-mortar competitors and instant delivery players like Jokr, Gorillas and Fridge No More — not to mention a no-fees, no-minimums operating model that experts have called into question — the online grocery company is confident its approach to food retailing will bear fruit after seeing encouraging early interest from customers.www.grocerydive.com
Comments / 0