No order minimums or delivery fee? No problem, says 1520

By Sam Silverstein
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a year after jumping onto the fledgling instant grocery delivery scene in New York City, the founders of 1520 like what they see. The company has steadily expanded its coverage of the nation's largest city since beginning operations at the start of 2021, helped by a high-profile ad campaign on the city's streets and subway system. And while 1520 faces formidable competition from brick-and-mortar competitors and instant delivery players like Jokr, Gorillas and Fridge No More — not to mention a no-fees, no-minimums operating model that experts have called into question — the online grocery company is confident its approach to food retailing will bear fruit after seeing encouraging early interest from customers.

Buyk debuts in New York City with 15-minute grocery delivery

Ultrafast grocery delivery startup Buyk has made its debut with the launch of 15-minute service in New York City, according to a press release. Currently available in Manhattan, Buyk offers grocery items, along with household essentials, personal care and pet supplies, relying on couriers on bicycles to deliver the orders. The service does not have delivery fees or order minimums.
Food Delivery Services Sue NYC Over Fee Cap Mandate

New York City has passed a bill that would make emergency delivery fee caps permanent, restricting food delivery companies and their profits. Those companies, including Uber and DoorDash, are now suing the city over the bill. Heather Haddon, reporter for the Wall Street Journal joined Cheddar to discuss the ramifications of the ordeal.
Independent grocers bolster catering operations as holiday season approaches

As they look ahead to the holiday catering season, numerous grocers are adding software that helps them digitally manage operations and offer more online buying options. More than a dozen grocers this summer have integrated catering- and prepared foods-specific software from FoodStorm, an Australia-based company. The latest companies to sign on include Straub's Fine Grocers and Midtowne Market in Missouri, Sunset Foods in Illinois, Joseph's Classic Market in Florida, and Town & Country Markets in California, according to a news release.
Walmart details omnichannel capacities

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Grocery remains a key area of focus for Walmart Inc. as it continues its transformation toward a digital-first business strategy. The company is building capacity across all of its channels to meet demand for food-at-home. Investments in omnichannel capabilities also are helping it diversify its revenue stream, a key priority for the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer.
Delivery companies sue New York City over permanent 15% fee cap

Delivery platforms DoorDash, GrubHub, Caviar, Seamless, Postmates and Uber Eats sued New York City on Thursday over the Big Apple's permanent 15% delivery fee cap, which the city passed in August. "New York City Council passed harmful, unnecessary, and unconstitutional price controls which leave us no choice but to resolve...
Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub sue New York City over delivery fee caps

DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats have filed lawsuits against New York City for making pandemic-era fee caps permanent. The companies claim that the limitations are an example of government overreach that would eventually hurt consumers. As a measure to assist restaurants dealing with pandemic limitations, New York City began limiting...
Shipt makes largest nationwide expansion in 3 years

Amid increasing competition for fast deliveries, Shipt announced what it considered its largest nationwide expansion in three years Thursday. As part of the expansion, Shipt's delivery service will be available at more than 200 additional CVS locations and nearly 50 more GNC locations. The company said it has added almost...
Delivery co-op gives restaurants control over fees, drivers

Paying third-party delivery services more than the cost of her restaurant’s rent convinced Kristen Corral she had to do something. The epiphany came in July 2020. The pandemic shutdown was over, but restaurants were still permitted to operate at only partial capacity, and a lot of their customers remained skittish about dining out. Takeout and delivery were the only roads to survival.
Succeeding in next-gen grocery: deliver convenience & empower associates

Once the horses have escaped from the barn, the adage goes, it’s too late to close the door. This seems like an appropriate introduction to what comes next for grocers in pursuit of e-grocery success in today's pandemic-initiated disruptive environment. Industry leaders like Kroger proactively opened the barn door by quickly answering consumer concerns about in-store shopping. They offered a worry-free experience with buy online/pickup at the store curb, high-volume pickup at distribution centers, and home delivery. And consumers ate up these new options — lock, stock and barrel.
Save A Lot sells 32 stores, converting them to local ownership

Save A Lot has sold 32 of its stores in the greater Cleveland, Chicago and Milwaukee areas to Yellow Banana, LLC, which is a part of the minority-owned holding company 127 Wall Holdings LLC, according to a press release on Tuesday. Yellow Banana will operate the locations it is acquiring under the Save A Lot name.
Survey: Convenience drives online grocery shopping more than COVID

It’s convenience — not concern — that has spurred more grocery shoppers to go online, new research from digital payment specialist ACI Worldwide shows. In a poll of more than 2,300 U.S. consumers, 76% reported grocery shopping online for ease and convenience versus 56% saying they do so to avoid the risk of COVID-19, according to ACI, which conducted the “What Consumers Expect From Their Grocery Shopping Experiences” study with its PYMNTS.com media arm. Thirty-four percent of shoppers said it’s faster to buy groceries online, and 53% indicated they had a good online experience and want to continue shopping that way.
Meijer prepares to open fourth small-format supermarket

Meijer plans to open Rivertown Market, its fourth small-format grocery store in Michigan, on Oct. 6, the retailer announced Thursday. The 42,000-square-foot location, at 1475 East Jefferson Ave. in Detroit's East Jefferson Corridor will carry a "vast assortment" of fresh and prepared foods, including about 2,000 local artisan products. It will also feature a branch of Great Lakes Coffee and a broad array of beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages.
Shoppers Say This Pizza Stone Makes a Crust So Good, They No Longer Order Delivery

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Pizza is one of life's greatest pleasures, full stop. Whether it's takeout from your favorite local slice shop, a homemade pie, or a frozen personal pizza from a box, you can't go wrong. You can, however, reheat or cook it in a way that leaves you with a soggy or overly scorched crust, and that's just wrong. One way to ensure a fantastically crisp crust is to use a pizza stone, and with over 2,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Heritage Products Pizza Stone is an easy choice to make.
Panera Bread: Free Delivery with $5 Order!

Through September 14th, Panera Bread is offering FREE delivery with any $5 online order! No promo code needed. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
LAX trials semi-autonomous delivery bot for mobile food orders

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has launched a new robotic ambassador for its online food and beverage ordering service – LAX Order Now. In partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the LAX Order Now delivery service will pilot a two-wheeled, semi-autonomous robot helper named NomNom. NomNom is a cargo robot that will...
