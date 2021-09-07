DEED Announces $19 Million for Small Cities Grants

This content is sponsored by DC DMPED. Assistance with rent and utilities is still available after The District achieves a federal milestone for Emergency Rental Assistance. Restaurants and other public spaces may be easing their COVID restrictions, but that doesn’t mean the impacts of the pandemic are fading equally fast for everybody. Many families, especially in the DC area, have found themselves in dire economic straits due to pandemic-fueled pay cuts or layoffs, both temporary and permanent. That’s why Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, launched Stronger Together by Assisting You (STAY DC), a program providing relief money for rent and utility assistance.

