CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

DEED Announces $19 Million for Small Cities Grants

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 7 days ago

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants totaling over $19 million for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 32 Minnesota cities. The grants are part of the Community Development Block Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The grants pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public infrastructure in small cities and counties. Projects must be completed within 30 months.

kmrskkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Need help with rent or utilities? Check out the STAY DC program

This content is sponsored by DC DMPED. Assistance with rent and utilities is still available after The District achieves a federal milestone for Emergency Rental Assistance. Restaurants and other public spaces may be easing their COVID restrictions, but that doesn’t mean the impacts of the pandemic are fading equally fast for everybody. Many families, especially in the DC area, have found themselves in dire economic straits due to pandemic-fueled pay cuts or layoffs, both temporary and permanent. That’s why Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, launched Stronger Together by Assisting You (STAY DC), a program providing relief money for rent and utility assistance.
HOUSE RENT
Sturgis Journal

Funding available for emergency home repair

St. Joseph County has available nearly $90,000 for emergency home repair, such as furnaces, water heaters, plumbing issues, roof replacement, electrical and sewer upgrades and well-replacement. It does come with stipulations. Money available is a zero-interest loan with no payment due until the house is sold, title transferred, or the...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Announces $23.7 Million in Grant Awards to End the Gun Violence Epidemic

Funding Supports Gun Violence Prevention Efforts Including Job Training and Placement, Community Activities, and Expansion of Gun Violence Intervention Programs. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced funding for several gun violence prevention efforts, which include job training, community activities, and intervener staffing in communities seeing the highest concentration of gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tyler Morning Telegraph

County commissioners approve tax deal with Trane

Smith County commissioners on Tuesday approved a 10-year tax abatement agreement with Trane Technologies, one of Tyler's largest longtime businesses, to replace a building damaged during February's winter storm. During Winter Storm Uri, a building at the Trane facility collapsed. To fix this, Trane plans to invest up to $77...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
kmrskkok.com

West Central Initiative to Host Broadband Panel Discussion

West Central Initiative will host Broadening Our Broadband, featuring a panel of rural broadband industry professionals and policy experts, on Thursday at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Register for the event at wcif.org/events to imagine new possibilities that come with enhanced broadband access, learn how communities can prepare for potential future funding opportunities, and hear how our region can leverage broadband access to better support students, businesses, and communities.
INTERNET
longisland.com

Legislator Sarah Anker Creates County Website to Support Small Businesses

In anticipation of the passage of Introductory Resolution 1551-2021, to be voted on September 9th, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker announces the creation of a Suffolk County small business website. The resolution, sponsored by Legislator Anker, would direct the Department of Economic Development and Planning and the Department of Information Technology to develop a website that would provide resources to Suffolk County’s local small businesses. In addition, a printable resource guide to provide information to local small businesses will be available.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed#Public Housing#Infrastructure#Commercial Real Estate#Scdp#Hud
GoDanRiver.com

DCC lands $1.36 million grant

Danville Community College will receive another five-year $1.36 million grant aimed at helping high school seniors, low-wage workers and the unemployed, the U.S. Department of Education announced Monday. The money is part of what’s known as a TRIO Educational Opportunity Center fund that helps low-income, first-generation students and students with...
DANVILLE, VA
hudsoncountyview.com

179 Hoboken small businesses awarded $1.82M from city’s American Rescue Plan funds

179 Hoboken small businesses were awarded $1.82 million from the city’s American Rescue Plans funds, with an average grant amount of $9,800. Of the 179 businesses that will be awarded grant funding, 115 will also receive a $1,500 vaccine bonus since 75 percent of their employees are fully vaccinated. In the coming weeks, the city will also publish a list of these businesses on the their website.
HOBOKEN, NJ
douglasnow.com

Mayor represents Douglas airport at state meeting

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, representatives from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and City of Douglas presented valuable information about Georgia’s Airports and the economic impact of Georgia Airports to the Joint Study Committee on Airport Infrastructure and Improvements at the State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia. Mayor Tony L. Paulk represented the Douglas Municipal Gene Chambers Airport before the Joint Committee.
DOUGLAS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
nortonva.org

Small Business Grants Available

The City of Norton, County of Lee, County of Scott, and County of Wise have jointly established a regional grant fund, known as the LENOWISCO Regional Small Business Recovery Assistance program, to support the district’s small and nonprofit business recovery efforts following the COVID-19 outbreak. The LENOWISCO localities have received an additional allocation of funds through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to continue the LRSBRA program.
NORTON, VA
washco-md.net

PROJECT RESTORE – Grant Application Opens Today at Noon

HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 8, 2021) – The application for Project Restore, led by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is scheduled to open today at noon. MDHCD is administering $25 million to provide financial support to Maryland’s new or expanding businesses to help incentivize commercial investment in vacant retail and commercial properties.​​
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Riverhead News-Review

Assemblyman seeks state audit for land preservation fund

While proud of the achievements of the Peconic Bay Region Community Preservation Fund, the sponsor of the original legislation that created it in 1998 is requesting a state audit of the program. Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor), in a letter to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, noted that the fund...
PECONIC, NY
baltimorefishbowl.com

Broadband and small businesses are among Baltimore’s priorities for $641 million in American Rescue Plan funding

Baltimore City is getting a big sum of aid from the federal government. Broadband and small businesses figure to play a key role in the plans. On Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott laid out the priorities and process for distributing the $641 million Baltimore City will receive as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the community.
BALTIMORE, MD
Park Record

Park City Community Foundation announces Community Fund grant recipients

Park City Community Foundation today provided critical support and recognition to local nonprofits. Community Fund grants totaling $275,000 were given out to support 52 high-impact nonprofits that have created positive change in our community. In addition, Jill and Richard Sheinberg have been recognized with the annual Trisha J. Worthington Community Service Award.
PARK CITY, UT
roadsbridges.com

APTA supports public transportation investments in Build Back Better Act

Paul P. Skoutelas, President and CEO of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), recently released the following statement in support of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure’s public transit investments of the Build Back Better Act. “The American Public Transportation Association (APTA), on behalf of the entire public transportation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy