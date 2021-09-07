DEED Announces $19 Million for Small Cities Grants
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants totaling over $19 million for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 32 Minnesota cities. The grants are part of the Community Development Block Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The grants pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public infrastructure in small cities and counties. Projects must be completed within 30 months.
