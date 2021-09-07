CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Aviation: Futura International Airways Ceases Operations

By Lee Cross
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Today in Aviation, Palma de Mallorca (PMI)-based Futura International Airways (FH) abruptly ceased operations in 2008, with the loss of over 1,200 jobs. Despite carrying 3.7 million passengers in 2007, the airline had accumulated debts of approximately €50m. Despite attempting to restructure with a view to relaunching operations, its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) was subsequently revoked by the Spanish Aviation Authority.

