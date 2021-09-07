Today in Aviation: Futura International Airways Ceases Operations
MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Palma de Mallorca (PMI)-based Futura International Airways (FH) abruptly ceased operations in 2008, with the loss of over 1,200 jobs. Despite carrying 3.7 million passengers in 2007, the airline had accumulated debts of approximately €50m. Despite attempting to restructure with a view to relaunching operations, its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) was subsequently revoked by the Spanish Aviation Authority.airwaysmag.com
