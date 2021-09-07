CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

College Football’s Josh ‘Big Country’ Griffis charged after forcing way into woman’s home in Nashville

By Jason Steen
scoopnashville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article20-year-old NCAA football player Josh ‘Big Country’ Griffis is free on a $10,000 bond after he tore apart the door frame of a woman’s apartment in Nashville and forced his way inside the residence where held her against her will for over an hour. Despite the destroyed doorframe, he told police that she “invited him inside”. The 6’4, 260 lb, player, who just trasnferred from FSU, is charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, and interference with a 911 call.

