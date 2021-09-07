CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of US workers cut off from jobless benefits – leading macroeconomic influencers

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome economists believe that the unemployment insurance system is the core of the US social safety net and a primary automatic stabiliser that was created in the Great Depression. However, it has been neglected for decades, and its inherent weaknesses were apparent during the start of the pandemic when benefits were delayed or did not even reach everyone, along with systems exposed to cyberattacks.

NZ dollar on unsteady ground ahead of GDP

The New Zealand dollar moved higher earlier in the day but has since surrendered these gains. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7114 down 0.06% on the day. New Zealand releases GDP for the second quarter on Wednesday, and the kiwi could have a banner day. The consensus stands at a whopping 16.3% gain (YoY). Granted, the consensus is significantly inflated since it is in comparison with Q2 of 2020, when Covid-19 was at its height. Still, a double-digit gain would point to strong economic activity and investors would likely give a thumbs-up to the New Zealand dollar. The New Zealand dollar has barreled higher, with gains of 1.1o% in August and 0.97% in September. The RBNZ has been forced to delay plans to hike interest rates, but a strong GDP report is sure to fuel speculation of a rate hike in the coming months. There’s little doubt that RBNZ policymakers are itching to raise rates – after the August policy meeting, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby stated that “a 50 basis point move was definitely on the table”.
Fed to taper into weakening economy

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will soon announce the date for tapering its record-setting QE program, despite weakening jobs data. The Non-farm Payroll Report for August severely disappointed Wall Street's expectations by coming in at just 235,000 net new jobs. Many on Wall Street—because they always look for a silver lining—are now trying to twist the near half-million jobs miss into something beneficial for stocks. This is because they claim the Fed's tapering of its asset purchase program will be delayed.
The Fed and Market Participants Await the Release of Key U.S. Economic Data

The dual mandate of the Federal Reserve continues to focus upon maximum employment and inflationary pressures. The economic data from both the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report, as well as inflationary measures such as the CPI, and PCE (the preferred inflationary index the Federal Reserve uses) are integral components used in the decision-making process of the Federal Reserve.
Lawmakers propose an EV tax-cut benefiting US unionized manufacturers

Late last week, Democrats in Washington proposed a new EV tax credit bill that would benefit major US automakers like Ford, Chevrolet, and Stellantis. The tax credit would be specifically for fully electric vehicles that are union-made and assembled in the US. Some automakers have spoken out against this tax credit in the past, saying that it cut benefits for workers who had chosen not to unionize.
‘Double whammy’ of benefit cut and national insurance hike ‘attack’ on key workers, Starmer says

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of hitting low-paid families with a “double whammy” of a universal credit cut and a hike in tax, as the party warns that some key workers will be more than £1,000 worse off.Launching a fresh attack on the government’s recently announced manifesto-busting plans to hike national insurance, Labour claimed the government was “putting the very wealthiest ahead of working people”.It comes amid Tory unease over Mr Johnson’s decision to increase national insurance contributions by 1.25 percentage points while standing by plans to reduce universal credit payments to pre-pandemic levels.According to a Labour analysis,...
Jobless Claims Plummet to 310,000 as Workers Brush Off Delta Concerns

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims decreased to 310,000 last week as the economy continues to slowly recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics figure released Thursday represents a substantial decrease in the number of new jobless claims compared to the week ending Aug. 28, when 345,000 new jobless claims were reported. That figure was revised up from the 340,000 jobless claims initially reported last week.
Millions across the US lose federal unemployment benefits this week

(CNN) - The federal government on Thursday reported a pandemic-era low in first-time applications for unemployment benefits. About 310,000 people applied for help last week, the fewest in any week since the middle of March 2020. This comes as 11 million of Americans this week lost special additional federal unemployment...
Amazon reveals new college tuition benefit for its US warehouse workers

Amazon has announced a new plan to cover its warehouse workers’ college tuition costs, among other educational options, as part of its Career Choice program. Though some details are lacking at this time, the company says that some of its workers can qualify for the tuition coverage after only three months spent working for the company.
August’s jobs report shows higher unemployment for Black workers, just as jobless benefits and eviction protections end

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August jobs report, released September 3, showed a slight decrease in the U.S. unemployment rate, but an increase in unemployment for Black workers, who have consistently had the highest unemployment rate. The increase in unemployment for Black workers reflects their increased labor force participation rate (the number of adults either employed or actively looking for work) after previous months’ declines. Although the Black unemployment rate increased in August, because that increase largely reflected labor force participation dynamics, the total number of employed Black workers increased in August—but not at the rate of other workers.
Millions of Jobless Americans Can Take Advantage of Other Financial Aids Despite Expiration of Unemployment Benefits

Two key unemployment compensation programs have expired, leaving millions of people with few economic choices as a result of the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. In a recently published article in Associated Press, on Monday, two important initiatives came to an end. One offered assistance to self-employed and gig workers while the other offered benefits to individuals who had been unemployed for more than six months. In addition, the $300 weekly supplementary unemployment compensation offered by the Biden administration expired on Monday also.
7.5 million workers just lost their unemployment benefits and Biden didn't step in: 'I'm very, very angry because this is an attempt, in my opinion, to force us all back to work in low paying jobs'

Around 7.5 million Americans lost their unemployment benefits over the weekend. The end of federal pandemic-era unemployment marks one of the biggest fiscal cliffs ever. Many workers say it's too early as Delta rages, but federal and local governments aren't stepping up. See more stories on Insider's business page. A...
Jobless Americans have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Millions of jobless Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid as benefits program ends

As the federal pandemic unemployment benefits program expires, an estimated 7.5 million families could struggle to make ends meet, according to the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. NBC News’ Ben Popken explains what’s next for families who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic and how the economy could be impacted as the benefits program comes to an end. Sept. 7, 2021.
Jobless aid expiring for millions of people

More than 7 million out-of-work people across the U.S. are set to lose all of their jobless benefits this week as three federal programs expire today, in what several experts described as one of the largest and most abrupt ends to government aid in U.S. history. In addition to the...
US job market faces massive mismatch – leading macroeconomic influencers

Economists believe that the US recovery is hit by a massive mismatch between available jobs and what people want, as businesses continue to complain about staff shortages and the inability to handle demand amid rapidly rising wages. David Flynn. David Flynn, an economic historian, forecaster, and professor at the University...
