Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back to Kickoff Tuesday Session
The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, as we continue to see a lot of hesitation around the 50 day EMA, but perhaps more importantly the downtrend line that forms on the chart. If we can break above the $70 level, we would not only clear a large, round, psychologically significant figure, but we would also see the downtrend line in the rearview mirror, suggesting that we could go much higher.www.fxempire.com
