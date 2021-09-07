CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back to Kickoff Tuesday Session

By Christopher Lewis
fxempire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, as we continue to see a lot of hesitation around the 50 day EMA, but perhaps more importantly the downtrend line that forms on the chart. If we can break above the $70 level, we would not only clear a large, round, psychologically significant figure, but we would also see the downtrend line in the rearview mirror, suggesting that we could go much higher.

www.fxempire.com

naturalgasworld.com

Gains forecast for US gas output

All but one of the primary shale basins in the Lower 48 are expected to see production increases from September to October. The US Energy Information Administration in a drilling report published September 13 forecast a month-on-month increase in natural gas of about 0.25%. The agency, part of the Energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.3 Jack FM

Oil prices climb after drawdown in stocks, positive demand outlook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, and on expectations that demand will recover as vaccine roll-outs widen. Brent crude oil rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Price#Brent Oil#Pds#Cfd
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Stocks To Buy?

While global crude oil demand plummeted in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns, Shell estimates that LNG (liquified natural gas) demand increased marginally to 360 million metric tons. The U.S. has emerged as a key LNG exporter. What are the best LNG stocks to buy?. Article continues below advertisement. Over the years,...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Industrial Output, Crude Stockpile, Gas Inventory: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks fell after data that showed inflation in August ran cooler than expected, setting off a new wave of worries about how the Federal Reserve will respond. Officials from the central bank meet next week and are expected to discuss the timing of the taper -- when the bank will start to pare back its massive monthly bond purchases that helped blunt the economic hit from the pandemic last year.
BUSINESS
seeitmarket.com

Crude Oil Futures Could Move 10 Percent Higher On Breakout

I recently wrote a bullish trading piece on Crude Oil as it was attempting to breakout above its down-trend line. That breakout call was premature, as price has bided time in a sideways consolidation. Perhaps it was a sign of the breakout to come, however. Once again, crude oil is...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Perfect Storm for Natural Gas—What Are the Top Stock Picks?

Natural gas has become one of the best-performing commodities in 2021. On Sept. 8, the prices rose to a 7.5-year high. The prices have risen by nearly 100 percent YTD due to rising demand and supply concerns. Since investors want to bet on this red-hot commodity, many of them want to know what the best natural gas stocks are to buy now.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Continue Sideways Malaise

Gold markets were choppy again on Friday as options expiration may have been a bit of a factor. Nonetheless, the market has been stuck in a range sitting just below the 200-day and the 50-day moving averages. Both of those moving averages are relatively flat, so it does make sense that we would go nowhere. Furthermore, the US dollar has been all over the place, and that has its present felt in this market.
MARKETS
fxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Continue to Consolidate Ahead of Busy Data Week

Gold prices edged higher and continue to trade in a sideways range. The U.S. dollar attempted to rise, but met resistance which helped buoy the yellow metal. U.S. Treasury yields declined ahead of a busy week in the U.S. for data. The U.S. will report CPI tomorrow ahead of industrial production in the middle of the week and retail sales on Thursday. The September Empire and Philly Fed surveys will also be noted alongside the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence.
RETAIL
Augusta Free Press

AAA: Gas prices edge slightly lower

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. With the busy summer driving season behind us, drivers are beginning to see some relief at the pump, as the national gas price average dropped by a penny on the week to $3.17. However, recovery from Hurricane Ida, more storms in the...
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Daily Gold News: Monday, Sep. 13 – Gold Price Still Below $1,800

The gold futures contract lost 0.44% on Friday as it extended its fluctuations following last week’s Tuesday’s decline of almost 2%. The yellow metal has retraced all of its recent advance and it fell back below $1,800 price level. It reacted to the strengthening U.S. dollar, among other factors. This morning gold is trading below the price level of $1,800, as we can see on the daily chart (the chart includes today’s intraday data):
MARKETS
fxempire.com

Are Gold Prices in a Tug of War?

After surging to a 2-month high of $1,834 on the disappointing September nonfarm payrolls last week, gold plunged below the $1,800 psychological mark on dollar strength and rising US treasury bond yields on Tuesday. Are the bears back in town, or are the bulls just waiting for their next opportunity ?
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Record natural gas prices could end up boosting oil demand

LONDON (Sept 13): The most exciting energy market today is natural gas, but some of its dynamism could soon rub off on relatively sedate oil prices. European benchmark gas broke another price record on Monday due to a worrying supply crunch. The cost of the fuel has surged more than 40% since the start of August, a period in which Brent crude flatlined.
TRAFFIC
houstonmirror.com

China sells oil reserves to lower prices

Bejing [China], September 12 (ANI): In an unprecedented move by the Chinese authorities that show the chinks in their armour, Beijing has released crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the aim of lowering prices. "Approved by the State Council, the State Bureau of Grain and Material...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil at one-week high as U.S. supply concerns dominate

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Monday, supported by concerns over shut output in the United States because of damage from Hurricane Ida, with analysts expecting prices to remain rangebound in a stable market over the coming months. Brent crude rose 55 cents, or 0.8%, to $73.47 a barrel by 1222...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fxempire.com

Will China Tolerate Higher Inflation on Energy Prices?

Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI), etc. Know where WTI Crude Oil is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into a transaction with us. Raw Spread accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission charge of USD $3.50 per 100k traded. Standard account offer spreads from 1 pips with no additional commission charges. Spreads on CFD indices start at 0.4 points. The information on this site is not directed at residents in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
BUSINESS

