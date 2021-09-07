CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire officials: 2 hurt in Maryland house explosion

WBAL Radio
 9 days ago

Two people were injured in an explosion at a Maryland home Tuesday morning, fire officials said. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews were called to a home in Laytonsville for a report of an explosion just before 8 a.m. and found the home collapsed, news outlets reported. One person trapped under debris was freed and flown to a hospital with severe injuries, officials said. A second person was also taken to a hospital.

