NFL

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: ‘I’m the Best in the NFL’

By Cowboys SI Staff
CowboyMaven
 7 days ago

FRISCO - Amari Cooper’s psyche isn’t overflowing with arrogance. It’s overflowing with faith.

Faith in himself.

“I think I’m the best wide receiver in the league,” Cooper said coolly. “Have I proven it? I wouldn’t say I have. “

The Dallas Cowboys star receiver demonstrates there a fascinating mindset - nothing new, by the way, when it comes to the thoughtful four-time Pro Bowler.

He has, as he enters his seventh NFL season, already grabbed the carrot on a stick, already grabbed the brass ring …

But he’s still chasing. Still grabbing.

I’m just still trying to take advantage of my opportunities,” Cooper said, noting that doing so in a number of specific categories would fortify his belief in himself.

“I’m trying to put up those numbers to lead the league in yards, touchdowns, all across the board really," he said.

Want to be recognized as “the best”? That would indeed do it, adding to the already impressive Cooper resume, which even in a down year for the team in 2020 includes him personally going off for 92 receptions and 1,114 yards. His accomplishments are among the reasons he’s paid $20 million per year.

Week 1 of the NFL season offers a chance for more accomplishments and more proof. Dallas at Tampa Bay on Thursday night is a huge stage - and a fine time to “take advantage of opportunities.”

Said Cooper: “Obviously, all the other NFL players are back home watching it, just amped up … Everybody going to be watching this game, so I'm fired up about that."

CowboyMaven

