Hyundai reveals fuel-cell sports car concept developed with Rimac

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai on Tuesday laid out its fuel-cell strategy for the next two decades, and included in the plans is a sports car being developed in partnership with Rimac. Hyundai and Rimac first announced plans to jointly develop a sports car in 2019, and now we have the first details on the project. The announcement of the sports car coincided with the purchase of a stake in Rimac by Hyundai Motor Group, a stake that currently stands at about 12%.

