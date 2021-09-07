Hyundai reveals fuel-cell sports car concept developed with Rimac

South Korean carmaker Hyundai wants to equip its entire commercial vehicle line-up to run on fuel cells by 2028, it announced today, during a presentation of its 2040 vision. “The group [wants] to introduce [a] next-generation fuel cell system in 2023, with costs being lowered by more than 50%, total package volume reduced by 30% and power output doubled,” said the company, noting it wants to achieve a fuel cell vehicle price comparable to a battery-electric vehicle this decade. The offering will include a fully-autonomous-enabled, hydrogen-powered container transporter; a heavy-duty vehicle with fuel-cell electric vehicle charging facilities; and a drone for operations such as fire-fighting and life-saving. Chairman Chung Eui-sun said the company's hydrogen plans are not restricted to transport, adding: “Hyundai Motor Group’s vision is to apply hydrogen energy in all areas of life and industry, such as our homes, workplaces and factories. The goal is to make hydrogen readily used for everyone, everything, and everywhere.” Hyundai is one of the founding partners of a national hydrogen council that may be launched tomorrow, alongside conglomerates SK Corp and Lotte Corp, and steelmaker POSCO.

