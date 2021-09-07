CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes excited for return of fans in 2021

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nu0Ym_0borUZWw00

Arrowhead Stadium has been known for its raucous atmosphere for decades. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready for the return of fans after the 2020 season saw mostly empty seats due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The artificial crowd noise on the broadcast feed was a poor substitution for the electric sounds of gameday at One Arrowhead Drive last year, stripping the team of their unique competitive advantage when playing at home.

The return of crowds at baseball games this summer has been a welcome sign ahead of football season. With collegiate stadiums filling up as the NCAA re-takes Saturday’s television schedule, the NFL seems especially anticipatory of their chance to play in front of real fans.

In comments to the media on Monday, Andy Reid told reporters that he expects an extra edge from the Chiefs’ faithful this season, saying he and the players are excited to get back to normal.

“I’m probably speaking for all of us that after watching this weekend with the college games, it was pretty amazing,” Reid explained. “I mean it was goosebump-ish so you watch that and the people were into it. I almost felt like they were kind of let out of camps and we have freedom again here that they can go to these games. It was very exciting. I look forward to GEHA Field at Arrowhead being as exciting as it’s been and maybe a little bit more. And I know the players feed off of that too.”

MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to agree with his coach, tweeting on Friday that he too was ready to perform in front of a crowd.

They’ll get their chance soon enough, as Kansas City plays Cleveland this weekend in the Chiefs’ 2021 home opener. The roar of Arrowhead Stadium is sure to have an extra punch behind it against the Browns. After a perfect start in the preseason, the Chiefs should be able to get off to a hot start as they pursue another Super Bowl title.

Comments / 2

Related
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mahomes Ii
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
People

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Pat Bonds with Granddaughter Sterling, 6 Months, at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that he has been "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling" Patrick Mahomes' support system is there to cheer him on. On Friday, the NFL star's fiancée Brittany Matthews shared photos on her Instagram Story featuring their baby daughter Sterling Skye, 6 months, at the Kansas City Chiefs pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings, which they won 28-25.
NFL
Yardbarker

Andy Reid Speaks About Whether Chiefs’ Top Two Running Backs Will Play Week 1

During the preseason, Kansas City Chiefs running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams suffered injuries that held them out of game action. With the team's 2021 season-opener against the Cleveland Browns on the horizon, they're both making progress on the return front. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Gameday#Geha Field#Arrowhead#Chiefskingdom#Browns
Yardbarker

Watch: Browns’ Ronnie Harrison ejected for shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis

Tempers were flying early on between Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison and the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff in the season opener for the two AFC rivals. Toward the end of the second quarter, Harrison was seen on the Chiefs’ sideline getting mixed up with coaches and staffers. Replay showed the former Alabama standout shoving Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs cut ties with four injured players

Four transactions involving injured Kansas City Chiefs players came through in Thursday’s official NFL transactions report. All four of the players had been on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. First, the team waived tight end Evan Bayliss (partially guaranteed contract) and wide receiver Antonio Callaway with injury settlements, which will make...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Tony Dungy Comments On Browns Loss To Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns played pretty well against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, everyone knows pretty well does not always secure a victory especially against former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC Champion Chiefs. Just like last season’s divisional playoff with the inexplicable fluke fumble-touchback play with Browns receiver...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFL
Golf Digest

Dak Prescott meeting his teammate's son / No. 1 fan is the most wholesome video you'll see this week

On last week's episode of "Hard Knocks" we met Aaiden Diggs, son of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, nephew of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon. Aaiden almost immediately emerged as one of the stars of the latest season of HBO's hit NFL show, mainly for confusing his favorite quarterback, Dallas' Dak Prescott, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes makes Browns look silly on dazzling touchdown run (Video)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered an insane touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns for a must-see highlight in Week 1. A game is never over when Mahomes is your signal-caller. Facing an early two-score deficit against the Browns (something they’ve grown familiar with if you count the NFL...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu takes shot at Chiefs after Jamal Adams' record-breaking contract

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is entering a contract year and would like to receive a lucrative extension from the two-time defending AFC champions. While Honey Badger is in camp and preparing for the 2021 regular season, the All-Pro performer seemingly isn’t happy about his current contract. That came...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping for another Super Bowl run this year. The Chiefs, who fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl to end last season, are opening the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns. It’s a repeat of the Divisional Round playoff game from last season.
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes meets two fans after practice and our hearts are overflowing (Video)

Patrick Mahomes took some time out after practice to meet two fans: Christian and Rylan. The video will have your heart melting over the interaction. Patrick Mahomes is a pretty cool dude, honestly. He’s been able to drop a new logo and merch, along with literally being a freak of nature when it comes to his skills at QB. He’s great to have around if you’re a Kansas City Chiefs fan.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy