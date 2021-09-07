CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Tony Dorn Sr.

 7 days ago

M.A. “Tony” Dorn passed away peacefully with family by his side at Oakland Park Communities on September 5th, 2021 at the age of 94 years. Tony was born in Thief River Falls, MN to A.H. (Tony) and Louise (Majeres) Dorn. As a child, Tony moved to Moorhead, MN for two years before returning to Thief River Falls where he remained a life-long resident. He attended St. Bernard’s Catholic School through eighth grade and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1944. Tony served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged.

