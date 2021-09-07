CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Shares 'Something Like That' Duet With TikTok Singer

By Kelly Fisher
 7 days ago
McGraw teamed up with TikTok country singer Brandon Davis for a virtual duet of the country giant’s 1999 hit.

wivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Blames Kenny Chesney For Short-Lived Job

One of Tim McGraw's early jobs when he first moved to Nashville was playing music at a hot dog place alongside fellow up-and-comers at the time Kenny Chesney and Tracy Lawrence. The job didn't last long, as Tim tells us: “One of the jobs that I had, there was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are. And ‘Flash’ Flanagan was the guy who owned it. So, Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs. And I think Kenny got us fired because there were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up. And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.”
MUSIC
wbch.com

Hotdogs, clown heads, and how Kenny Chesney got Tim McGraw fired

Sure, Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney are superstars with millions in the bank now. But once, they were just working musicians struggling to make a living. Today, the entrance to Music Row features a roundabout showcasing the statue known as Musica. But back then, there was a stoplight next to a row of country-star-themed souvenir shops and a place to get a bite to eat.
NASHVILLE, MI
KEAN 105

Story Behind the Song: Nelly (Feat. Tim McGraw), ‘Over and Over’

When Nelly and Tim McGraw dropped their hip-hop-meets-country collaboration "Over and Over" in 2004, the rapper admits that he faced resistance from his record label. He was high on the success of his two biggest albums — his 2000 debut, Country Grammar, and his follow-up project, Nellyville — and the idea of a country crossover duet was a hard sell.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Brandon Davis
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Wide Open Country

Watch Tim McGraw Cover George Strait's 'You Look So Good in Love'

Tim McGraw decided to surprise his fans with an epic cover of George Strait's classic song, "You Look So Good in Love." Taking a break from his busy acting and singing schedule, McGraw posted the video clip to his Instragam performing the classic country song. The singer is seen seated on a stool while wearing jeans, a sleeveless t-shirt, and a baseball cap as he sings over an acoustic guitar.
CELEBRITIES
soundslikenashville.com

Tim McGraw Wishes Late Father Tug McGraw Happy Birthday

Tim McGraw took to social media this week to post a video wishing his late dad and former MLB player Tug McGraw a happy birthday. The elder McGraw passed away in 2004 at age 59 after he was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. In the video, McGraw calls his dad an “inspiration” and shares the story of how he didn’t know his dad personally until later in his life and he found out McGraw was his father after finding his birth certificate.
MLB
WTHI

Tim McGraw credits his wife Faith Hill for helping him to stop drinking

Tim McGraw is getting real and raw about his past drinking. The Grammy winner shares in an essay for Esquire how his wife, Faith Hill, helped him to stop drinking years ago. "I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, I have to wake the kids up," McGraw wrote. "I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at.' I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life."
CELEBRITIES
#Duet#Something Like That#Coke
Wide Open Country

‘I Was Scared’: Tim McGraw Reveals How Faith Hill Helped Him Get Sober

Tim McGraw is opening up about his darkest demons revealing that his wife Faith Hill had an important part in helping him get sober. The country singer, who has been sober since 2008, shared the moment he knew he had to get help in order to stop drinking. Speaking with Esquire he stated, "I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8 in the morning and thinking, 'I have to wake the kids up.' I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at.' I was scared." He recalled, "When your wife tells you it's gone too far, that's a big wake-up call. That, and realizing you're gonna lose everything you have. Not monetarily, not career-wise, but family-wise."
CELEBRITIES
The Bobby Bones Show

Tim McGraw Shares George Strait Cover In New Video

Tim McGraw’s decades-long career is packed with hits of his own. But this week, he tipped his hat to a classic song made famous by a fellow country giant. The “Something Like That” artist took to social media to share his cover of country legend George Strait’s 1983 track “You Look So Good In Love.” Accompanied only by a guitar, McGraw delivered his rendition:
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
MUSIC
