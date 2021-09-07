CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2.9M Red Hook rowhouse with a live-work setup has rough-hewn details and a green roof

By Dana Schulz
6sqft
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of this Red Hook rowhouse, a local architect and designer, bought the property at 373 Van Brunt Street in 2007 for just $700,000. He then created a “soaring industrial chic” home, as the listing describes, using repurposed salvaged beams, exposed brick, and structural steel. It’s set up as a live-work owner’s triplex, complete with a roof deck and a green roof, along with a ground-level commercial space that’s currently an art gallery. It’s now on the market for $2,875,000.

www.6sqft.com

