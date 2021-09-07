$2.9M Red Hook rowhouse with a live-work setup has rough-hewn details and a green roof

All photos courtesy of SL Green Realty Corp. Tickets officially go on sale today for Summit One Vanderbilt, the Midtown East tower’s 1,000+ foot observation deck. Previously, we got a look at the two skyboxes that allow guests to stand on completely transparent glass 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue, and now developer SL Green has revealed even more of the sky-high attractions, including an all-glass outdoor elevator (yes, even the floor!) that travels up the side of the building to over 1,200 feet. But perhaps most mesmerizing is an art installation called Air created by Kenzo Digital. Covered on three sides, along with the floor and ceiling, in mirrors, the multisensory experience challenges one’s perception of space and immerses the guest within the fabric of the skyline.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO