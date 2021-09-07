CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Wray ’17 launches Travel Sports app LENZ

Cover picture for the articleRecent Malvern Prep graduate has launched a Travel Sports Consumer Guide called LENZ. LENZ is the first platform in travel sports that publishes crowdsourced reviews of previous customer experiences in tournaments and teams they have participated in. Matt Wray ‘17 co-founded the platform after spending the last 6 years of his life in the industry. The other half of the founding partners also have Inter-Ac ties, as LENZ Co-Founder Mike Palumbo (25) is the Head Pitching Coach for the Haverford School varsity baseball team.

