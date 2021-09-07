The Addams Family 2 Trailer #2 Sends the Spooky Family on One Twisted Road Trip
Next month, fans around the world will finally get to watch everyone's favorite spooky family get tangled up in more wacky adventures. In the upcoming animated sequel, The Addams Family 2, the Addams will be hitting the road for one last terrifying family vacation as they'll find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting family and friends. Their new adventure will take the family traveling across America in their haunted camper. Check out the trailer below!movieweb.com
