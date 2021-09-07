CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Addams Family 2 Trailer #2 Sends the Spooky Family on One Twisted Road Trip

By Alexander Navarro
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, fans around the world will finally get to watch everyone's favorite spooky family get tangled up in more wacky adventures. In the upcoming animated sequel, The Addams Family 2, the Addams will be hitting the road for one last terrifying family vacation as they'll find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting family and friends. Their new adventure will take the family traveling across America in their haunted camper. Check out the trailer below!

MovieWeb

The Mutation Trailer Unleashes a Monster Rat in the City

Writer/director Scott Jeffrey has done it again, bringing us a movie we didn't know we needed with The Mutation. When an experiment goes awry, a lab rat becomes... I don't know! I'm calling it a ratosaur. Check out the trailer to see if you can tell me what kind of DNA that ratosaur has co-mingling in him.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Original Friday the 13th Final Girl Adrienne King Returns in Jason Rising Fan Film

Jason Voorhees is back in Jason Rising, a new Friday the 13th fan film. Directed by James Sweet, the hour-long movie is co-written by Sweet and Never Hike Alone writer-director Vincente DiSanti. The non-profit fan film, which is quickly approaching 300,000 views in less than a month's time, also features the return of original final girl Adrienne King reprising her role as Alice Hardy. The fan film is free to watch, and you can check it out below or on YouTube.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Disney's Predator Movie Wraps, Amber Midthunder Confirmed as the Lead

That's a wrap on Predator 5. On Instagram, cinematographer Jeff Cutter posted an image from the set of the upcoming sequel that's been shooting in Calgary, Alberta under the working title Skulls. He reveals that shooting is now officially wrapped on the project, going on to confirm that Amber Midthunder (Legion) stars in the lead role. The clapboard in the photo, which you can look at below, features the Skulls working title in the traditional Predator font.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Addams Family reboot Wednesday adds Thora Birch and more

Having already brought on You and Yes Day actress Jenna Ortega in the title role alongside Luis Guzman as Gomez and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Netflix’s Tim Burton-produced The Addams Family reboot Wednesday has now filled out its supporting cast. Joining the new live-action series are Thora Birch as Wednesday’s...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Addams Family 2 Celebrates Family Vacation With All-New Postcards (Exclusive)

In 2019's The Addams Family, the creepy and kooky characters were confronted by an unexpected force invading their community, but in the upcoming The Addams Family 2, the beloved characters will be hitting the road in hopes of growing closer as a family, with the film celebrating the concept by releasing an all-new series of postcards from the family members. While some families might be disappointed that summer has come to an end, things are only heating up for the spooky family, as they really come alive when they head towards the spooky season. The Addams Family 2 hits theaters and Premium VOD on October 1st.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
darkhorizons.com

“The Croods: Family Tree” Series Trailer

A trailer has been released for “The Croods: Family Tree,” a new animated limited TV series inspired by the 2020 DreamWorks Animation sequel feature “The Croods: A New Age”. The six-episode series marks the rare original series to air on competing streamers with both Hulu and Peacock getting the show...
TV SERIES
Weatherford Democrat

TOTS presents 'The Addams Family, A New Musical'

Theatre Off The Square in Weatherford presents “The Addams Family, A New Musical,” book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The show begins Sept. 10 and runs weekends through Sept. 26. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. This...
WEATHERFORD, TX
moviehole.net

The Addams Family 2

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for “The Addams Family 2”, opening January 6 downunder. Starring the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, Wallace Shawn, with Snoop Dogg as ‘IT’, with Bette Midler and Bill Hader, the film sees “Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?.”
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Addams Family 2’ Unveils New Trailer Before Premiere

It’s never too early to make plans for October–and the latest Addams Family animated feature will kick off the month in typically “creepy and kooky” style. A brand-new trailer for The Addams Family 2–check it out on this page–gives another peek into the macabre mayhem in store for fans Oct. 1, as reported by comicbook.com. And, to make viewing easier, the sequel will land in theaters and on premium on-demand the same day.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why the Addams Family 2 will be Released on Theater and Digital

The whole concept of animated films is exhilarating, not to mention captivating. With the first animation film done in 1960, the entire process of manipulating objects and figures to appear as moving images has made a revolutionary change in the right direction. I’m talking about the latest Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) that has produced animated films that look more smooth and realistic. The Addams Family 2 is a perfect example of a stop-animation film. It is a sequel to the first Addams Family that was released in theatres in 2019. In the very beginning, it was a comic strip under the same name. Addams Family later turned into an iconic gothic TV sitcom. Today, the Addams Family franchise has earned about $76 million after expenses. They continue to be a favorite family film in Canada, the United States, and worldwide.
MOVIES
First Showing

On Vacation in Animated Sequel 'The Addams Family 2' Second Trailer

"This trip will bring the Addams closer than ever before!" MGM + UA have debuted a second official trailer for The Addams Family 2, the animated horror comedy sequel to The Addams Family update from 2019. To reclaim the family bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? This new one has rounded out its stellar voice cast with the additions of Bill Hader as all-new character Cyrus, and Javon "Wanna" Walton taking on the role of the youngest Addams sibling, Pugsley. Hader and Walton join returning Addams Family film stars Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma) as well as Snoop Dogg (as It). Director Greg Tiernan has also returned for the sequel, which will be released in theaters + on VOD at the beginning of October this year. This really doesn't look like that great of a sequel, I'd rather see the other Hotel Transylvania sequel instead. Have fun.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Croods: Family Tree Trailer Brings the Prehistoric Family to Hulu & Peacock This Fall

The Croods are back, but this time on the small screen. Our favorite cave dwelling family returns with a brand new series called The Croods: Family Tree. And we have a brand new trailer to watch right here. The Croods: Family Tree from DreamWorks Animation will arrive on Hulu and Peacock starting September 23, and is one of the many new series arriving this fall.
TV SERIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Lockdown-Busting Road Trip Comedy 'Stop and Go'

"We just gotta focus!" Decal Releasing has debuted an official trailer for an indie road trip comedy titled Stop and Go - which is the update release title for the film that initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival under the name Recovery. This coronavirus pandemic road trip comedy is about two directionless sisters who break out of lockdown and decide to brave a cross-country road trip to rescue their grandmother from a COVID outbreak at her nursing home. Described as a "raucous road trip comedy for the quar times," which is as cringe as any description can get. Whitney Call and Mallory Everton co-wrote the screenplay and co-star in the film as sisters Jamie and Blake. The cast includes Julia Jolley, Anne Sward Hansen, Stephen Meek, Noah Kershisnik, and Dora McDonald. The best part about this is their dog, but I'm still not even sure that will convince me to watch this. Why does anyone want to revisit 2020? I'm not sure.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Eraser: Reborn Was Shot in Secret This Summer, Based on the 90s Schwarzenegger Classic

It's hard to imagine many people being able to make a movie these days without someone getting wind of it, especially if that movie is a reboot of an Arnold Schwarzenegger film, but is seems that it has been done as Deadline reported that Arnie's 1996 movie Eraser is not only getting a reboot but that it has already been shot by Warner Bros. The report details the new version of the action flick starring Dominic Sherwood, who has previously starred in Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, in the lead role.
MOVIES
romper.com

These Addams Family Halloween Costumes Are Perfect For Your Creepy Clan

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky. Mysterious and spooky. They’re altogether ooky, The Addams Family!” If you know and love the lyrics to that opening theme song, then you’re probably a rabid fan of The Addams Family. What started as a cartoon for The New Yorker by Charles Addams back in the 1930s has spawned not just a hit TV show in the 1960s, but subsequent movies and books, too. So if you’re looking to dress up like that frightening family, these Addams Family Halloween costumes will give you the chills.
RELATIONSHIPS

