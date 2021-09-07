College Volleyball: Troup's Davenport starts season on a positive note

JACKSON, Miss. — The LeTourneau University volleyball team went 2-2 in a season-opening tournament that was hosted by Belhaven University and Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. over the weekend.

Natalie Davenport, a junior, who is from Troup, began the year with solid efforts.

The 5'7” setter played in three matches and led her team in assists (60). She averaged 5.45 assists per set.

She also three kills and two aces.

LeTourneau topped Centenary (La.) College and Huntingdon (Ala.) College by identical 3-1 scores on Friday.

On Saturday, Millsap knocked off LeTourneau (3-1) and Birmingham-Southern College downed the Lady Jackets in straight sets.

LeTourneau is scheduled to open America Southwest Conference (NCAA, Division III) play at 2:30 p.m. Friday by traveling to University of Texas Dallas.

Davenport is the daughter of Dicky and Kim Davenport.