Red Bluff Traffic Shift

Gwinnett County is deploying new technology on the county's roadways to help emergency vehicles and other county vehicles get through intersections more easily. The county is partnering with the Georgia Department of Transportation on a Smart Corridor Deployment Program that will allow county-owned vehicles to use onboard units that can send signals to smart technology-enabled traffic lights. Those signals will tell the traffic lights to turn green for the approaching vehicles, particularly for law enforcement and fire services vehicles.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO