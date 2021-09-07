CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff Traffic Shift

seabrooktx.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention all Red Bluff motorists, a TRAFFIC SHIFT will occur between Tuesday, September 7 through Thursday, September 9. The shift will remove the protected left-turn from Red Bluff onto Lakeside Drive. Motorists may encounter traffic congestion during heavy traffic periods. TxDOT will monitor traffic flow and may provide traffic control should stacking become an issue. This traffic shift will allow the contractor to complete the eastbound lanes and construct temporary asphalt detours for the next planned traffic shift.

www.seabrooktx.gov

wydaily.com

VDOT Announces Traffic Shift on Interstate 64 in York County

YORK COUNTY –The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that a traffic shift and lane closures are scheduled starting tonight on Interstate 64 (I-64) east between Lightfoot (exit 234) through the Route 143/Camp Peary interchange (exit 238). Starting overnight as early as Wednesday, Sept. 15, project crews will shift eastbound...
YORK COUNTY, VA
mebaneenterprise.com

Traffic shift requires interstate lane closures in Mebane

Lane closures will be installed overnight throughout this week as part of the ongoing project to improve the Interstate 40/85 interchange at Mebane Oaks Road. Crews plan to close one lane in each direction between mile markers 153 and 155 starting at 8 each night, then close additional lanes so three lanes in each direction can be closed from midnight until 6 a.m. The final closure will be lifted Sunday morning.
MEBANE, NC
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Traffic alert: Traffic pattern shift coming to I-480 Valley View Bridge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Valley View Bridge Project has passed the 3-year mark and there are more traffic pattern changes for drivers coming soon. Westbound traffic will shift onto the new Valley View Bridge from September 11 – 13. Beginning Friday night through Monday morning, there will be several...
VALLEY VIEW, OH
vineyardgazette.com

Summer Traffic Patterns Shift, On Ferries and on Island Roads

Three months ago, Martha’s Vineyard was poised for its busiest summer on record. With Covid-19 vaccines widespread and virus cases declining to near zero, booking numbers from the Steamship Authority showed a 15 per cent increase in advance summer reservations from 2019, borne out by a significant rebound in vehicle and passenger traffic.
TRAFFIC
Gwinnett Daily Post

Gwinnett County, Georgia DOT installing smart corridor technology at intersections

Gwinnett County is deploying new technology on the county's roadways to help emergency vehicles and other county vehicles get through intersections more easily. The county is partnering with the Georgia Department of Transportation on a Smart Corridor Deployment Program that will allow county-owned vehicles to use onboard units that can send signals to smart technology-enabled traffic lights. Those signals will tell the traffic lights to turn green for the approaching vehicles, particularly for law enforcement and fire services vehicles.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Shropshire Star

Roadworks the new normal for Shifnal as road revamp begins

Work is underway on a major town centre roads revamp which is set to last until next year. The Shropshire Council project for Shifnal, which was first agreed back in 2015, started on Monday. Costing a total of £3.6m the plans will result in some significant changes to the town...
TRAFFIC
southjerseyobserver.com

Sept. 9 Overnight Missing Moves Traffic Advisory; Route 55 NB Lane Closure to Shift Traffic as Project Advances in Bellmawr

SJO Photo of the ongoing Missing Moves work taken in the area of Benigno Boulevard in Bellmawr. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced the right lane on Route 55 northbound will be closed tonight to shift traffic on the ramp to Route 42 northbound as the I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project advances in Bellmawr, Camden County.
BELLMAWR, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Centre Square red-yellow-green traffic light work could start by the end of the year

Work could start by the end of 2021 on downtown traffic plans that could bring red-yellow-green traffic lights to Centre Square, according to Easton’s mayor. Drivers have long complained about traffic patterns in this busy roundabout at Third and Northampton streets in Easton. They’re often confused about when to merge and which lane to use, according to Pennoni engineer Earl Armitage. He spoke about the circle at a public meeting in June.
EASTON, PA
Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff council to discuss support for South Main roundabout

RED BLUFF — The City Council Tuesday will discuss sending a letter of support for a proposed roundabout at the northbound Interstate 5 interchange with South Main Street. Tehama County Public Works is asking for a letter of support to share with Caltrans for the proposed intersection improvements. The proposed...
AutoExpress

Highway Code updated to make motorways safer

The Highway Code has been updated to provide clearer advice for drivers using motorways and to improve general road safety. Rules have been updated to emphasise that drivers need to get sufficient sleep before embarking on a long journey, while motorists are reminded that emergency refuge areas and hard shoulders are not appropriate places to stop for a rest break or any other non-emergency reason.
TRAFFIC
Topeka Capital-Journal

KDOT to pay 90% of costs for study to improve road safety in unincorporated Shawnee County

The Kansas Department of Transportation will pay 90% of the costs to carry out a study aimed at creating a local road safety plan for unincorporated parts of Shawnee County. Shawnee County Commissioners Kevin Cook, Aaron Mays and Bill Riphahn voted 3-0 Monday to enter into a contract with KDOT calling for the county to pay the other 10% of the costs, which will amount to $5,265.33 of the total of $52,653.35.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
seabrooktx.gov

City Offices Closed

The City of Seabrook will close city facilities on Monday, September 13, 2021 to allow for families and staff to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas. Trash services will not be impacted by city facility closures. Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to develop in the Gulf of Mexico and will likely impact Seabrook Monday night and early Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is expected with minor coastal flooding. As a reminder sign up for updates online at www.seabrooktx.gov/alerts.
POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Traffic to shift as U.S. 412 widens

Work to widen a section of U.S. 412 in Lawrence and Greene counties has progressed to the point that traffic will be shifted south onto newly constructed pavement, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Weather permitting, crews will relocate two-lane traffic today onto a new section of U.S. 412 about...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff council supports roundabout

RED BLUFF — The City Council Tuesday decided to send a letter of support for a proposed roundabout near the intersection of northbound Interstate 5 and South Main Street. This is a Caltrans and Tehama County project, and the proposed improvements are located within the Caltrans right of way and Red Bluff city limits. Red Bluff Public Works Director Robin Kampmann said the city is not putting any money toward the project.

