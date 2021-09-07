CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Tyler Legacy XC Invite: JHS teams finish near the top

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 7 days ago
From left, Madison Soultanova (9th place) and Emily Martinez (2nd place) were the leading finishers for the Jacksonville Maiden cross country squad on Saturday at the Tyler Legacy XC Invitational. The Jacksonville girls came in third place in the team standings. Courtesy photo

TYLER — Jacksonville Maiden cross country came in third place in the team standings, while the Tribe distance kings ended up in fourth place at the Tyler Legacy Cross Country Invitational, which was held on Saturday at the University of Texas Tyler.

The Maidens tallied 68 points and trailed only the Tyler HEAT (31) and Tyler Legacy (45).

Sophomore Emily Martinez crossed the finish line first for Jacksonville, running a 20:12.

Madison Soultanova (21:09) ran eighth, followed by Janetzy Garcia (19th, 23:25), Elizabeth Nava (21st, 23:29), Alexia Davis (25th, 23:55) and Diana Garcia (32nd, 25:07).

Tyler Legacy's Gertrude Lamb won the 5,000 meter affair in a time of 19:25.

Varsity Boys 5,000 Meters

Jacksonville finished with 110 points to take fourth place in the team standings.

Rockwall Heath (54) won the team title, with Eustace coming in second with 94 points.

Also finishing in front of the Tribe was Mount Pleasant (100).

New Summerfield was ninth, earning 244 points, and Brook Hill (309) came in 12th place.

Kevin Nava was timed in 17:02 and wound up in ninth place to lead the Tribe.

Coming in 11th place was Angel Luna (17:13), followed by Mario Hernandez (18th, 17:49), Sebastion Juarez (35th, 18:39) and Jacinto Flores (37th, 18:52).

Meanwhile, Miguel Pinuelas finished in 42nd place, Jesus Servin was 44th and Chris Gallegos took the 60th spot.

Brook Hill's Sebastion Ambrosch (23rd, 18:02) and New Summerfield's Ary Hernandez (34th, 18:35) led their respective teams to the finish line.

Other New Summerfield runners included: Axel Hernandez (46th, 19:27), Marco Uribe (53rd, 19:48.1), Braden Lueckenmeyer (54th, 19:48.7) and Jose Sanchez (64th, 20:28).

Aaron Nguyen (68th), Sam St. Amant (74th), Cole Stansberry (81st) and Jack Jenkins (105th) were among Brook Hill's top five finishers.

