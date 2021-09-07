Tuesday Recruiting Roundup - 2:00 p.m.

Ole Miss commit Jeremiah Dillon reacts to the Ole Miss game:. ”The offense was explosive and up tempo. Love seeing the defense come with the hit stick!!!”. We are hearing that QB Arch Manning met with Lane Kiffin during his 10 day stay here in Oxford. I’m hearing that the meeting was very productive and it was more or less just a chance to continue to build on the relationship that really got going during his unofficial visit in July. I continue to hear that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has done a great job building a relationship with Arch, but it’s still very much wide open right now.