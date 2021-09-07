Local man fulfills dreams, brings tech jobs to Lynchburg, surrounding areas

He is the founder of an up-and-coming tech company with decades of industry experience. Now, he wants others from the Altavista area to be able to make it in tech like he did. Carroll Moon is the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of CloudFit Software, an award-winning Lynchburg company that helps businesses use cloud-based applications. CloudFit donates large portions of its profits to youth and adult mentoring programs in athletics and IT careers. Despite the company’s many functions, what ultimately led Moon to start it was a simple, if difficult goal: work at Microsoft.