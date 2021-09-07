CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corntuth :: The Desert Is Paper Thin

Cover picture for the articleA bucolic atmosphere abounds on Corntuth’s newest album, The Desert Is Paper Thin. For this set of warm, unhurried instrumentals, the Brooklyn-based producer is joined by Nashville’s Pete Finney on pedal steel, lending a distinctive new layer of “cosmic pedal steel” not heard on Corntuth’s gentle (and equally enjoyable) 2020 debut, Music To Work To. The sounds gathered here suggest musical accompaniment to positive aimlessness and open ended rumination.

IN THIS ARTICLE
