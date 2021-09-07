Corntuth :: The Desert Is Paper Thin

Tampa, Florida’s Stick Figures revered the Delta 5, opened for the Fall and caught the attention of John Peel in their short first run, churning out a clatter and rattle and jittering post-punk more in line with London or Manchester scenes than their native South Florida. The band, comprised of two sets of siblings plus a guitarist, was formed when its members met at the University of South Florida. Guitarist Bill Carey was just back from a 1978 exchange program to the U.K. where, between classes, he’d caught live performances by the Clash, the Jam and Patti Smith. He and bassist David Bowman shared a love for avant punk music and had played together previously in the Art Holes. They brought in Bowman’s sister Rachel Maready Evergreen, then 15, as a singer, and the Dansby brothers, Sid on guitar and Robert on drums. The band made only one recording in its heyday, a four-song self-titled EP. That EP plus six additional unreleased studio tracks, two live cuts and a modern day reworking of their most chaotic song “Ellis Otivator Dub” make up this compilation.

