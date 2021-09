For years, companies have looked to better enable their organizations and serve their customers by considering, if not embracing, digital technologies. A company’s ability to drive adoption of technology and embrace an innovative culture is critical. Businesses that were not technologically advanced or mature in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in may have struggled with developing a digital space quickly enough to serve their customers or support their employees, resulting in lost revenue and productivity.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO