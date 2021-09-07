Segway Rolls Out A Weatherproof GPS-Guided Smart Robotic Lawn Mower
Over the last few years, Segway and its various subsidiaries have been tapping into a diverse array of product segments, including everything from a UTV lineup to hydrogen-electric motorcycles to battery-powered go-karts to self-balancing wheelchairs to kick-scooters. For its latest venture, Segway is taking things in a new direction, deviating from its typical ridable offerings and last-mile vehicles to launch a smart lawn mower company appropriately called Navimow.hiconsumption.com
