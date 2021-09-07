CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Segway Rolls Out A Weatherproof GPS-Guided Smart Robotic Lawn Mower

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few years, Segway and its various subsidiaries have been tapping into a diverse array of product segments, including everything from a UTV lineup to hydrogen-electric motorcycles to battery-powered go-karts to self-balancing wheelchairs to kick-scooters. For its latest venture, Segway is taking things in a new direction, deviating from its typical ridable offerings and last-mile vehicles to launch a smart lawn mower company appropriately called Navimow.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

A New Autonomous Lawn Mower Can Navigate With GPS

After many successful two-wheeled personal transporters, Segway set its sight on the robot mower market. The company recently launched its first smart lawn mower, the Navimow. As its name suggests, the robotic mower uses GPS to navigate through all kinds of lawns and stay inside the desired perimeter while working autonomously. What's more, it's completely wireless.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Segway's new lawn robot uses GPS to cut your grass

You might be used to dodging Segways on the sidewalk, but get those cleats tuned up because the personal transport company is taking things to the grass. The Navimov is the brand's first entry into the lawn-care category and it's something of a fancy robot lawnmower that can find its own way to grass that needs cutting, thank you very much.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Segway now offers a $1.4K GPS lawnmower that drives itself

Segway, a popular purveyor of electric scooters, mopeds, and other mobility products, has introduced its first lawnmower. A competitor to something like iRobot’s Terra, the Navimow is an autonomous robotic lawnmower that uses GPS to navigate gardens and yards. Autonomous vacuum cleaners are nothing new for cleaning indoors, but outdoors...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Weatherproof#Pets#Lawn Mower#Utv#Roomba#Ip67 Rated#Navimow
phl17.com

New Robot Mower Takes the Pain out of Lawn Care

Segway is out with a new lawnmower that can mow your lawn by using GPS. It’s called the “Navi-Mow” and unlike other robotic mowers, you don’t have to install boundary wire to keep the robot in your yard. Even if the GPS signal is weak, the Navi-Mow has sensors to keep it moving. The device also includes blade technology to detect things in grass, like pets, toys or kids and stops the mower’s blades from spinning.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

GPS-Powered Robotic Lawnmowers

The Segway Navimow robotic lawnmower is an intuitively engineered home maintenance technology solution for homeowners looking to take an easier approach to a common task. The robot works by being positioned into place and paired with the accompanying smartphone app to let operators set the boundaries without the need to place physical boundary wires. This is supported by GPS connectivity to keep the robot on track at all times.
ELECTRONICS
Fatherly

Segway’s New Robot Lawnmower Is the Future of Landscaping

While a robot lawnmower isn’t exactly a new idea—you can buy them from Walmart these days—Segway’s version might be the one America has been waiting for. The Navimow uses GPS to determine exactly where it is on the lawn, then uses that information to mow in tidy rows, mimicking the pattern a human would use. That means fewer instances of missed patches of grass and haphazard mowing lines left behind, plus—for parents—a much easier installation. In short, it mows as you would.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Segway-Ninebot launches the Segway Navimow robot lawnmower

Xiaomi’s partner Segway-Ninebot has been relatively quiet this year with just a few new products released so far. Perhaps, that is because the company is busy cooking up an interesting product. The company has now unveiled a new robot lawnmower dubbed Segway Navimow. The robot mower is touted as the...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
hiconsumption.com

These LED-Equipped Pedals Offer 57% More Visibility Than Clip-On Bike Lights

On-the-bike safety starts with being seen, and there’s no better way to do so than by fitting your ride with a set of bright lights. Even then, however, you’re still betting on drivers’ awareness, as it ultimately falls on them to recognize your blinkers for what they are. Bearing this...
BICYCLES
hiconsumption.com

Lotus Says Goodbye To Its Gas-Engined Cars With A Track-Only Emira Racer

After nearly three-quarters of a century of petrol-powered automotive icons, Lotus Cars is bidding farewell to its gas-engined offerings in favor of more sustainable EV models. However, in an attempt to give its final gas model one final sendoff, the Hethel firm has unveiled a track-only version of its Emira.
CARS
hackaday.com

Don’t Sleep On The Lawn, There’s An AI-Powered, Flamethrower-Wielding Robot About

You know how it goes, you’re just hanging out in the yard, there aren’t enough hours in the day, and weeding the lawn is just such a drag. Then an idea just pops into your head. How about we attach a gas powered flamethrower to a robot arm, drive it around on a tank-tracked robotic base, and have it operate autonomously with an AI brain? Yes, that sounds like a good idea. Let’s do that. And so, [Dave Niewinski] did exactly that with his Ultimate Weed Killing Robot.
ELECTRONICS
electrek.co

Greenworks’ $419 48V electric mower removes gas from lawn care, more in New Green Deals

If you’re ready to ditch gas and oil in your yard work routine, then this deal on Greenworks’ 48V 20-inch electric mower is a must-see. You’ll find it down to $419 with a bundled drill/driver, which is within $4 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
LIFESTYLE
hiconsumption.com

This Futuristic Tesla Electric Motorcycle Is Fit For A Sci-Fi Film

Based out of San Diego, Ash Thorp is widely recognized as being one of the most talented vehicle designers and concept artists ever to get behind a computer screen. For the 2021 year, Thorp tells us that he and his close friend and collaborator Carlos “colorsponge” have teamed up in an effort to deliver a whopping two-dozen rendered projects in their M.H.C. Collection. And despite the ambitious workload, the duo has assigned themselves, the quality of their work remains top-notch, as evidenced by Carlos and Ash’s latest addition to the series, “THE SOKUDO.”
CARS
hiconsumption.com

Ray-Ban Teams Up With Facebook On A Line Of Smart Camera Glasses

Ray-Ban, maker of some of the most iconic sunglasses in the world, has teamed up with Facebook on a line of camera-equipped smart glasses that are designed to share their wearers’ experiences on social media. The Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses line crams a load of tech into three classic Ray-Ban...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Eufy RoboVac X8 review

The Eufy RoboVac X8 is a powerful robot vacuum that’s packed with plenty of new intelligent features to make it more user friendly and better at mapping and navigating your home. It’s Eufy’s most expensive robot vacuum to date, but it’s simple to use and worth the investment. One-minute review.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

100% Waterproof EDC sling bag keeps your gadgets safe

If you are searching for a way to keep your valuable gadgets safe from harm when adventuring outdoors, you may be interested in a new modular EDC sling bag which is 100% waterproof and specifically designed for outdoor activities and your daily urban life. The IPX7-rated waterproof sling bag featuring a quick release phone pouch and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 500 backers on Kickstarter.
LIFESTYLE
Android Central

Govee StarPal review: The perfect portable smart lamp for ambient lighting

There's no shortage of choice if you're interested in smart lighting. Philips offers a comprehensive portfolio of devices under its Hue label, including the best smart LED light bulbs, outdoor lighting, lightstrips, ambient lights, and more. There are plenty of alternatives as well, from the likes of LIFX, Yellight, Sengled,...
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

Give Your Zoom Calls A Sharper Image With Opal’s Intelligent 4k-Equipped C1 Webcam

At this point in our WFH routine, we’re well-acquainted with the various pitfalls of video conferences (chief amongst them being virtual appearance). Whether it’s because of an unflattering fisheye effect, some distracting background chatter, or even just improper lighting conditions, many of us opt to leave our camera off and our mic muted to save face.
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

iRobot Rolls Out A Smart Roomba That Can Detect Objects In Its Path

In 2002, iRobot introduced its first-ever Roomba, though, over the subsequent two decades, these robotic vacuums have become markedly more advanced with each new generation, culminating in the debut of the latest self-guided robot vacuum with the Roomba j7+. The j7+ boasts numerous noteworthy upgrades and updates over its predecessors,...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

EcoFlow DELTA mini portable power station

EcoFlow has this month introduced its new compact portable power station in the form of the EcoFlow DELTA mini portable power station capable of providing 882Wh of power allowing you to recharge a drone 12 times or a camera 38 times. The portable power solution can also run then electric kettle for half an hour or a TV for up to 6 hours and can provide up to 11 hours of emergency backup lighting power or power your laptop and router through blackouts if needed.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy