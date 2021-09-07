Let There Be Carnage’ A Love Story

Sony has moved the release of Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let The Be Carnage once again – this time by two weeks. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s surprise-hit Venom, was originally slated to release on September 24th after a year’s worth of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the Delta variant began to pick up steam in North America, Sony opted to delay the film to October 15th, with some rumors even suggesting that the studio would push the sequel to early January. After the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which broke Labour Day weekend records, Sony has decided to move up Tom Hardy’s sequel up by two weeks, with Let There Be Carnage now slated to hit cinemas on October 1st.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO