Let There Be Carnage’ A Love Story
Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis says the Tom Hardy sequel is a love story between the symbiote and its host. After the success of Venom, Sony brought in acclaimed motion-capture artist turned director to helm the sequel, Let There Be Carnage. After a series of delays, the Venom sequel is finally set to hit cinemas on October 1st. The sequel is set to focus on Eddie Brock’s growing relationship with the Venom symbiote, all the while he tackles Carnage, a sinister symbiote who uses serial killer Cletus Kassady as its host.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0