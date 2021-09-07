CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: The Addams Family 2 Trailer Confirms Hybrid Release

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 7 days ago

The industry continues to send out mixed signals as the painfully slow recovery from the effects of the pandemic continues, with The Addams Family 2 the latest to blink in the face of the Delta variant. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings blew pre-release projections out of the...

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
WRAL News

AP PHOTOS: Elegance and whimsy mix at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy — All across the Lido, you could see it on the stars' faces: sheer joy. Whether it was Timothée Chalamet's beaming face greeting fans, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's playfulness for the cameras, Josh Brolin's ear-to-ear grin in the front row of a “Dune” event or those looks exchanged between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the 78th Venice International Film Festival mixed elegance and fun in a way rarely seen since early 2020.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Addams Family reboot Wednesday adds Thora Birch and more

Having already brought on You and Yes Day actress Jenna Ortega in the title role alongside Luis Guzman as Gomez and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Netflix’s Tim Burton-produced The Addams Family reboot Wednesday has now filled out its supporting cast. Joining the new live-action series are Thora Birch as Wednesday’s...
TV SERIES
Bette Midler
Snoop Dogg
Charlize Theron
Chloe Grace Moretz
Nick Kroll
Oscar Isaac
Bill Hader
Deadline

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Unveils Trailer, Poster Art, Confirms Release Date

Focus Features has confirmed it will be releasing Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast to theaters on November 12, unveiling the trailer and poster art today. Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe stars with Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and 10-year-old Jude Hill in the pic, a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. Dornan and Balfe play a passionate working-class couple caught up in the mayhem, with Dench and Hinds as sharp-witted grandparents. Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas produces. The film is up against the limited release Love is Love is Love, with Rosanna Arquette, Justin Ashforth, Kathy Baker, Marshall Bell that weekend, but Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives the next weekend. Watch the trailer above.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Croods’ Head to Hulu & Peacock: Watch the Trailer for ‘Family Tree’ (VIDEO)

The Croods and the Bettermans are back for more prehistoric adventures in the new animated series, The Croods: Family Tree, inspired by the hit film The Croods: A New Age. DreamWorks Animation has released the first official trailer for the series, which is set to premiere on Hulu and Peacock on September 23. As seen in the teaser, the show continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on the most idyllic farm in prehistory. Expect hilarious misadventures as the two families slowly overcome their differences to turn a tree house divided into a tree home united.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Addams Family 2 Celebrates Family Vacation With All-New Postcards (Exclusive)

In 2019's The Addams Family, the creepy and kooky characters were confronted by an unexpected force invading their community, but in the upcoming The Addams Family 2, the beloved characters will be hitting the road in hopes of growing closer as a family, with the film celebrating the concept by releasing an all-new series of postcards from the family members. While some families might be disappointed that summer has come to an end, things are only heating up for the spooky family, as they really come alive when they head towards the spooky season. The Addams Family 2 hits theaters and Premium VOD on October 1st.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Gomez Addams#The Addams Family#Labor Day#Wednesday Addams#Vod#Mgm
honknews.com

Netflix’s Baki Hanma Confirmed Release Date| Official Trailer Is Out

The Japanese Anime series Baki has already become a lot popular with its supernatural theme and amazing characters. The anime series has already released its three seasons back to back and fans were happy with everything so far. The fight between the strong and the strongest will always make the anime lover happy because what do we want more? Baki Hanma is the latest series which is considered as the final show of the Baki series.
COMICS
dexerto.com

Pokemon Secrets of the Jungle movie: Release date, trailer & where to watch

The Pokemon Company has announced that the latest major Pokemon movie, Secrets of the Jungle, will be premiering around the world on Netflix in October 2021. After almost a year of waiting, fans around the world will finally be able to watch the 23rd Pokemon movie, titled Secrets of the Jungle, on the popular streaming service Netflix. This coincides with the long-running franchise’s 25th anniversary.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why the Addams Family 2 will be Released on Theater and Digital

The whole concept of animated films is exhilarating, not to mention captivating. With the first animation film done in 1960, the entire process of manipulating objects and figures to appear as moving images has made a revolutionary change in the right direction. I’m talking about the latest Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) that has produced animated films that look more smooth and realistic. The Addams Family 2 is a perfect example of a stop-animation film. It is a sequel to the first Addams Family that was released in theatres in 2019. In the very beginning, it was a comic strip under the same name. Addams Family later turned into an iconic gothic TV sitcom. Today, the Addams Family franchise has earned about $76 million after expenses. They continue to be a favorite family film in Canada, the United States, and worldwide.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS Trailer Confirmed For This Thursday; First Footage Released

The official website for The Matrix: Resurrections launched earlier today, leading to speculation that the trailer might be on the horizon. Now, Warner Bros. has confirmed that we'll be getting our first look at some footage from the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel this Thursday. The social media video doesn't feature any...
MOVIES
dexerto.com

How to watch Pokemon Evolutions anime: Release dates, trailer, regions

A brand new online anime series called Pokemon Evolutions has been announced to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, and each episode will revisit a different region. There have been countless anime series and movies for Pokemon fans to get stuck into since the original Indigo League arc debuted back in 1997, but the latest series is one of the most exciting yet as it spans across multiple generations.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Netflix Releases Trailer For Star-Studded Don’t Look Up

The thrilling teaser for Netflix’s upcoming film Don’t Look Up has officially landed on YouTube. The film, which will hit Netflix on Dec. 24, follows “two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth”, according to Netflix’s description.
MOVIES

