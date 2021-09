City of Dubuque offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day. The city is reminding residents of several related service changes. There will be no trash, yard debris, or curbside recycling collections by city crews on Labor Day. Instead, these Monday collections will be made on Saturday, Sept. 4. The Dubuque Metro Landfill will also be closed on Labor Day.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO