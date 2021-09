John Zych, Jake Trainor Take Coveted Oswego Classic NEMA Victories

(Press Release from Northeastern Midget Association) This past Saturday, the Northeastern rolled into the Oswego Speedway for the first time in nearly eight years. The wheel to wheel action of the midgets did not disappoint, topping speeds of over 135MPH at “The Big O”. John Zych triumphed after and intense battle with Matt O’Brien, and Jake Trainor came through the field to take down the NEMA Lites victory in thrilling fashion with three laps to go in the Feature event.