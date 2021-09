Recent research shows that a high fructose diet can be closely linked to obesity and weight problems. According to the study, consuming fructose seems to have an effect on cells that allows them to take in more nutrients. This could explain the rising numbers of obesity in areas where fructose is a large part of people’s diet. The research was centered around villi, the hair-like structures that line the inside of the intestine, which grew longer with a diet that was higher in fructose.

