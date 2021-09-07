CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bike Lanes, Safety, And Equity

Cover picture for the articleSidewalks, bike lanes and side paths have long been left off of Illinois’ transportation budget, but a new law is all about to change that. The state’s now required to fully fund the cost of walking and biking infrastructure on state roads—a big difference from the 20% it's been responsible for in the past. The 21st was joined by an assistant professor of Urban and Regional Planning and the Vice President of C-U Safe Routes to School Project.

