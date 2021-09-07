Man Claimed He Was Hit By A Tesla While Walking, Video Showed He Was Lying

On Friday, September 3, Slidell Police arrested a man, for falsifying a police report, after he claimed to have been hit by a Tesla in a busy gas station parking lot. A Slidell Police Department report says, “Around 4:00pm, Slidell Police responded to the 1400 block of Fremaux Avenue after a man called 911 to report he was injured, after being struck by a Tesla. The man, identified as 47-year-old, Arthur Bates Jr., told officers the Tesla backed into him, causing him to fall to the pavement, and that the driver then fled the scene. Bates was complaining of back, leg and neck injuries, resulting in an ambulance and fire truck to be dispatched to the location.”

