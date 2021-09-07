CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man Claimed He Was Hit By A Tesla While Walking, Video Showed He Was Lying

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 47-year-old told police the driver ran him over while backing up and then fled the scene.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Watch: Tesla car outsmarts man claiming driver hit him with the vehicle

On Friday, September 3, Slidell Police arrested a man, for falsifying a police report, after he claimed to have been hit by a Tesla in a busy gas station parking lot. A Slidell Police Department report says, “Around 4:00pm, Slidell Police responded to the 1400 block of Fremaux Avenue after a man called 911 to report he was injured, after being struck by a Tesla. The man, identified as 47-year-old, Arthur Bates Jr., told officers the Tesla backed into him, causing him to fall to the pavement, and that the driver then fled the scene. Bates was complaining of back, leg and neck injuries, resulting in an ambulance and fire truck to be dispatched to the location.”
SLIDELL, LA
Olympian

He told Louisiana police a Tesla hit him. The on-board camera tells a different story

A 47-year-old man is accused of lying to police in Louisiana after a Tesla’s on-board camera showed he staged being hit in a gas station parking lot over the weekend. Arthur Bates Jr. was arrested Friday and charged with false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response, the Slidell Police Department said in a Facebook post. The post include a 38-second video clip from the Tesla.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisana
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Man called 911 to report a Tesla hit him, but the vehicle’s cameras told a different story

Authorities arrested a Louisiana man who called 911 to report being struck by a Tesla after police reviewed video footage from the car that told a different story. Around 4 p.m. Friday, the Slidell Police Department said 47-year-old Arthur Bates Jr. called 911, saying the Tesla had backed into him and caused back, leg and neck injuries. Emergency services were called to the scene.
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fox News

Man caught by Tesla allegedly faking injuries after saying he was hit by car in Louisiana

A man in Louisiana was arrested after he claimed a Tesla hit him in a parking lot and left him injured, but video of the incident showed a different story. "Unbeknownst to Bates, Tesla’s record all the footage of their cameras," the police department said. "When Slidell Police officers reviewed the Tesla’s video footage, it became apparent that Bates was lying and staged the entire event."
LOUISIANA STATE
Action News Jax

Louisiana man caught on video faking Tesla hit-and-run in gas station parking lot

SLIDELL, La. — A Louisiana man learned a valuable lesson last week: If you mess with a Tesla, it just might tattle on you. Slidell police officials reported that patrol officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the EZ-Pick convenience store on Fremaux Avenue. There they found Arthur Bates Jr., who told the officers a Tesla parked outside the store had backed into him as he walked behind it.
LOUISIANA STATE
Benzinga

Video Shows Tesla Model Y Driver Crash Into Building, Walk Away

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) prides itself on making some of the safest vehicles available. The company regularly releases safety reports to share data about how safe its cars are. A video recently posted to YouTube shows the "safety" of the Tesla Model Y in action. Posted on YouTube channel Richh...
CARS
News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock Man Claims He Was Randomly Shot Outside of a Club

A man who says he just recently moved to Lubbock told police that he was randomly shot while walking towards a club on Sunday, August 29th. KAMC News reports that the victim, who has not been publicly identified, arrived in a private vehicle to Covenant Medical Center's Emergency Room. The victim said that he didn't know the person who dropped him off. In fact, he'd only been in Lubbock for around a month, and didn't even know which club he was at before.
LUBBOCK, TX
WJLA

Video seems to show Tesla driver didn't hit Maryland crossing guard, after initial arrest

Joe Hernandez was arrested last week by Anne Arundel County Sheriff. Hernandez was put in handcuffs in front of his girlfriend and her child and taken to jail where he spent the night locked up. Based on a press release from the Anne Arundel County police, it was widely reported that he had assaulted a school crossing guard by intentionally striking her with his blue Tesla.
MARYLAND STATE
KMPH.com

Man hit, killed while walking on freeway, says CHP

FOWLER, Calif. (FOX26) — A man believed to be in his 20s was hit and killed by at least one car Monday night after officers say he was walking on the freeway in Fowler. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers are unsure as to why the man was walking on the freeway but say he was going northbound on Highway 99 near Clovis Avenue when he was hit.
FOWLER, CA
KIII TV3

Police: Man shot while selling shoes to someone he met online

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who was selling shoes to someone he met online was shot last night, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Caravelle Pkwy. near Weber just before 7 p.m. Sunday where they found a man who had a gunshot wound to the arm.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CBS Denver

‘The Car Records Everything’: Tesla Cameras Record Vandals In The Act

DENVER (CBS4)– A 30-year-old Denver woman waited two months for her new Tesla model Y to arrive. But over Labor Day weekend, roughly two weeks after she took delivery of the electric car, two men vandalized the SUV, “keying” the driver’s side of the car. (credit: CBS) “Fortunately the car records everything,” said the woman, who requested her name not be used. The car is equipped with motion-sensing cameras that record nearby activity when the vehicle is parked. Those cameras now show two men briskly walking past the driver’s side of the car, each gouging the car with a key. The car was parked...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Caught on camera: Men key woman’s Tesla in Thornton; do you recognize them?

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver woman is hoping FOX31 viewers can help identify two guys who were filmed keying her Tesla at the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton. “For it just be so blatantly someone walking across and keying it. It was so shocking,” the victim, who doesn’t want to share her name out of fear of retaliation, said.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

77K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy