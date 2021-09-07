CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us about your memorable holiday encounters with nature

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Snorkelling in Bay of Pigs, Cuba. Photograph: Alamy

Have you had a memorable encounter with nature while on holiday? Did you witness any interesting wildlife, perhaps? Or maybe you were awed by a deep sea dive? Wherever your trip was, tell us all about it below.

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here . Read terms of service here and privacy policy here .

